Did Brooklyn Beckham Snub His Parents David and Victoria Beckham During London Trip? Rumors of Family Rift Intensify

Brooklyn Beckham’s unannounced visit to London over the weekend has reignited talk of a Beckham family rift. The 26-year-old aspiring chef and fashion personality reportedly skipped any contact with parents David and Victoria Beckham during his whirlwind work trip, despite being in the same city—and even the same area.

According to a Page Six insider, Brooklyn flew into London briefly to shoot a fashion campaign for Moncler, the luxury label he and his wife, Nicola Peltz, are currently repping. But while he posed for the cameras in West London, he made no attempt to reach out to his parents—or even his siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

“It’s sad, really,” the source revealed. “David and Victoria didn’t even know Brooklyn was in London. It’s becoming increasingly clear how strained things are behind the scenes.”

Brooklyn reportedly wrapped the shoot around 3:30 p.m., returned to his hotel, and flew back to the U.S. the following morning—never making a stop at the family home. His father, David Beckham, was coincidentally also in London that same day, attending an engagement with King Charles III at the Highgrove Estate Shop before flying to New York for a Hugo BOSS event.

This apparent snub follows months of rumors surrounding tensions between Brooklyn, Nicola, and the Beckham clan—rumors that trace back to 2022, when Nicola and Victoria reportedly clashed during wedding preparations. Although the two appeared to smooth things over on social media after the wedding, speculation flared again this month when Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from David’s 50th birthday celebration.

“David and Victoria always show up for Brooklyn and Nicola,” the source said. “Whether it’s a hot sauce launch or a movie premiere—they're there. This is just very sad.”

Adding to the intrigue, Victoria posted a family tribute earlier this week featuring her children—but failed to tag or mention her daughter-in-law. Whether Nicola was even present for the photo remains unclear.

While neither party has publicly addressed the current state of their relationship, Brooklyn’s low-profile London visit—and his silence toward family—has only deepened the mystery. As whispers of a long-standing rift grow louder, fans are left wondering whether reconciliation is still on the table—or if this is a permanent fracture in the Beckham family bond.

