Why Did Travis Kelce Refuse to Bid on GF Taylor Swift’s Guitar? NFL Star Reveals Details From Mahomes’ Party

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is once again making headlines—this time for a cheeky moment involving girlfriend Taylor Swift at Patrick Mahomes’ Las Vegas charity gala. Despite a Taylor-signed guitar up for auction, Kelce didn’t throw down a bid. Now, he’s breaking down the viral moment on his podcast and leaning into the dad joke energy.

During last week’s 15 and the Mahomies Vegas Golf Classic Gala, Kelce, 35, was seen putting his paddle down and laughing when a signed Taylor Swift guitar hit the auction stage. On the latest episode of New Heights, Travis and his brother Jason Kelce addressed the moment that quickly went viral online.

“There’s this clip of you helping a good cause by running up an auction price for a signed guitar,” Jason teased, playing the footage for listeners. But Travis was quick to clarify: “No, I put my paddle up because I wanted it and then I realized, ‘Oh, I already have it.’ That was the guitar I have.”

Jason, 37, remained skeptical, laughing as he questioned the timing of Travis’ realization. “You realized it afterwards?” he asked.

Travis doubled down with a grin, saying, “You don’t want to buy the same guitar twice.” His witty delivery earned praise from Jason, who dubbed it a “well-done” dad joke.

Swift, 35, was noticeably absent from this year’s event—unlike last year, when the couple showed off affectionate PDA at the same auction. Since wrapping her record-shattering Eras Tour, the pop star has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. Meanwhile, Kelce, in his NFL offseason, has been spotted solo golfing in Vegas and modeling in NYC.

Despite her absence, Kelce praised Mahomes’ event, calling it “a f–king blast” and commending its growing success in raising funds for underserved Kansas City communities.

With Taylor Swift keeping a low profile and Kelce enjoying the offseason, fans are eating up every playful interaction between the power couple—even when it's just a guitar joke. Whether or not Kelce “accidentally” tried to bid on an item he already owns, it’s clear he’s embracing his role as Swift’s number one supporter—and leaning into the dad humor along the way.

