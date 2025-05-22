Chicago P.D. S12 Ending Explained: How Does Charlie Reid Die in Finale? Find Out

When the Chicago P.D.’s season 12 finale aired, many may not have expected to witness a tragic death. The person who died from the show was none other than Charlie Reid. For those who did not get a chance to see how he met his demise, read on to know about it.

Advertisement

In the episode, it was not the Intelligence Unit or Hank Voight who directly killed Reid. The Killer was Renny Otero, who was the son of Jesus Otero, a drug smuggler. If you remember, Jesus was killed by Reid’s hitman previously, in an episode named Open Casket.

In the finale, when the officers, including Reid, gathered outside the court for a preliminary disciplinary hearing for Intelligence, as revenge for his father's death, Renny assassinates Reid. While he dies, Reid tells Voight, “You're worse than me.”

Later, Nina Chapman explains that Voight may not have pulled the trigger, but he did have a hand in ensuring that Reid died. Voight’s lack of denial confirmed Chapman’s suspicion, which also ended the potential romance that could have unfolded between the two as ADA disapproved of his actions.

In the conclusion, Voight was only making sure that a dangerous, compromised figure high up in the CPD could no longer have a hand in controlling the streets of Chicago. The investigation into Intelligence was not carried forward. The unit was saved, and Kim Burgess, along with Torres, got their jobs back.

Advertisement

The season truly gave us major twists and turns. To fill you in. the latest installment starred Jason Beghe as Voight, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruznek, Marina Squerciati as Burgess, LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Sara Blues as Chapman, Amy Morton as Trudy Platt, Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres, Toya Turner as Kiana Cook, and Shawn Hatosy as Reid.

ALSO READ: Who Was Michael McStay? All About Doctor Who Actor's Life and Legacy Amid Death at 92