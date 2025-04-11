Yellowjackets Season 3: Cast Shares Their Take on Shocking Season Finale; ‘People Will Be Screaming…’

Spoiler ahead for Yellowjackets season 3.

The finale episode tied several loose ends this season, including answers to season one cliffhangers! The cast, including Melanie Lynskey, Simone Kessell, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Nélisse, and more, chatted with People magazine, sharing their takes on the shocking season finale.

Recalling her reaction to the finale, Brown revealed that she "dropped" or threw away her script out of shock. "It's a big one. That one's a doozy. I think people will be screaming at their TVs, like, oh my God, it's such a good ending," she added.

Courtney Eaton, who plays Lottie, thought the last episode of season three was "badass." Kevin Alves, who plays Travis, admitted to being "satisfied" with the season finale. He believes that the fans and viewers would be left with a sense of happiness after the episode.

However, he quickly added that some people might also be a "little pissed off." He quipped they'd be "so happy and then so mad" simultaneously. The finale episode finally revealed a mystery built right from the pilot episode.

In the opening scene, who was the girl who fell into the trap and got slaughtered in the snowy wilderness? The mysterious brunette was revealed to be none other than Mari (Alexa Barajas). What about the noises that echoed through the woods the entire series?

It was revealed to be the mating Arctic Banshee frogs. Another major revelation was that Shauna is the Antler Queen, aka the new leader of the group of cannibalistic plane crash survivors.

Steven Krueger, who played the ill-fated Coach Ben Scott until he was killed off in episode 6, thought the season finale was about payoffs. "We finally get some answers to what happened out there, how it happened," he added.

Yellowjackets season 3 is now streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime and Amazon Prime Video.