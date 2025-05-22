Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Raid 2 Box Office Paresh Rawal Athiya Shetty Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Cannes 2025 Homebound in Cannes 2025 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Sunny Deol in Death Sentence Remake

‘My Goddess…’: Janhvi Kapoor just lit up BF Shikhar Pahariya’s night and we cannot agree more

Janhvi Kapoor just set the internet on fire with yet another sizzling look of her at Cannes 2025. This time her BF Shikhar Pahariya could not resist himself from complimenting.

By Prerna Verma
Published on May 22, 2025  |  01:43 PM IST |  4K
‘My Goddess…’: Janhvi Kapoor just lit up BF Shikhar Pahariya’s night and we cannot agree more
Picture credit: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is literally burning the internet with her breathtakingly gorgeous looks at Cannes 2025. After leaving her fans spell bound with her last 2 looks, the actress is at it one more time and we are not complaining at all. The Homebound actress just dropped yet another look from the prestigious film festival. And this time it’s not just us but her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya whose night his ‘goddess’ just lit up.

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
