Space Jam Actor Michael Alaimo Passes Away at 86, Day After Fellow Cheers Star George Wendt’s Demise, Know Who He Was

Michael Alaimo, a longtime character actor known for his roles in Space Jam, Cheers, and dozens of other films and TV shows, died on May 2 in Burbank, California. He was 86. His daughter, Gabriella Alaimo Thomas, confirmed the news on May 21, saying he passed away peacefully. No cause of death was shared.

Michael Alaimo’s career spanned more than 60 years, and while he wasn’t a household name, he was a recognizable face to generations of viewers. “He passed away peacefully,” Gabriella said in a statement to Variety. Alaimo’s death came just one day after the passing of Cheers star George Wendt, who played Norm Peterson on the hit sitcom.

Wendt died peacefully in his sleep on May 20 at the age of 76. He was remembered as 'a doting family man' and 'a well-loved friend' by his publicist. Ted Danson said in a statement, “I am devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us... I love you, Georgie.”

Michael Alaimo is remembered by many for his guest appearance on Cheers in the 1985 episode 2 Good 2 Be 4 Real. He played Vinnie Claussen, a man who tries to woo Carla Tortelli, played by Rhea Perlman. The episode became popular among fans of the series.

Alaimo’s TV work extended far beyond Cheers. He had roles on several classic shows from the 1980s and 1990s, including Hill Street Blues, Dynasty, Night Court, Mr. Belvedere, The Paper Chase, ALF, The Wonder Years, and Scrubs. In 2004, he played Mr. Radford on Scrubs, and in 1997, he appeared on The Drew Carey Show.

Alaimo’s film work included roles in Space Jam (1996), where he played the team doctor opposite Michael Jordan. He also had parts in Mr. Mom (1983) with Michael Keaton and She’s Out of Control (1989) starring Tony Danza.

Earlier in his career, Alaimo appeared in films like The China Syndrome (1979), Graffiti (1969), and Come Play with Me (1968). Some of these low-budget genre films gained cult followings over the years.

Michael Alaimo is survived by his wife, Louise; daughters Gabriella and Giovanna; son-in-law David; and granddaughters Isabella and Malia.

