‘Frustrated’ Karan Johar questions ‘why we get slotted’ as he admits to breaking barriers with Homebound

Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jehtwa, recently made the entire nation proud. They received a 9-minute standing ovation from the audience as they screened at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. It is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Now, ‘frustrated’ KJo opened up about being slotted and admitted breaking barriers with Homebound.

In a recent conversation with Variety, Karan Johar criticized being labeled and with frustration he shared, “I don’t know why we get slotted.” He added that he has been producing anthologies like Ajeeb Daastaans and even Neeraj directed the Geeli Pucchi. The filmmaker further opened up on moving the bar of cinema with Kapoor & Sons and Kill that was screened at Toronto International Film Festival in 2023.

KJo further shared that he consciously backs films that, every now and then, break boundaries and reshape Dharma’s identity, not just riding the mainstream wave, but also reaching for deeper, more meaningful cinematic shores.

In the same interview, Karan Johar also opened up on backing Homebound and the reason behind it. He shared, “There are only two things I can say. One is Neeraj. The other is Ghaywan. I was like, he always had me at hello.”

Earlier, The Royals actor Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram to share his excitement about reuniting with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions after seven years for Homebound. Reflecting on the project, he described it as a deeply personal and challenging experience, one that he felt was special from the very beginning.

He also celebrated the film’s journey to Cannes, Ishaan called it a dream come true, shaped by intention, grit, compassion, and truth. He also acknowledged director Neeraj Ghaywan as a rare talent with both vision and empathy, crediting him for leading one of the proudest chapters of his cinematic journey.

