What Is Who Killed Diana About? All We Know About The Three-Part Docuseries

The tragic 1997 Paris car accident that claimed Princess Diana's life will be the subject of a new docuseries, 'Who Killed Diana?'. Ahead of August 31's anniversary, the series promises to shed fresh light on the heartbreaking event that has intrigued the world for nearly three decades. In this three-part series, rare interviews and new perspectives explore the circumstances surrounding the Princess of Wales' untimely death at 36. Take a deep dive into one of history's biggest mysteries.

Who Killed Diana? will explore the circumstances surrounding the death of the Princess of Wales 27 years ago. According to Deadline, the documentary will incorporate rare and, in some cases, first-ever interviews with several key sources, and aim to shed new light on a case that captivated the world almost three decades ago.

In Who Killed Diana?, a new docuseries franchise investigates the mysterious and shocking deaths of iconic figures. According to Deadline, the series will uncover new details about the circumstances surrounding these deaths. Furthermore, the franchise will explore the human stories and historical context behind these cases. As Deadline notes, this series will bring new voices and perspectives to some of today's biggest mysteries.

Who Killed Diana?'s crew also produced Netflix's Who Killed Jill Dando? and The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe, as well as Depp vs. Heard.

With this new docuseries, we'll not just look back on tragic deaths of famous figures, but also learn new things about the complex details surrounding them. EverWonder's head of talent and content development Jon Adler says the series aims to bring a fresh perspective.

Advertisement

With Emma Cooper directing and executive producing, the series tells the story of Princess Diana in a new way. It's going to be a look into the beloved and iconic figure's life and death through the eyes of new voices and previously unknown details.

Dodi Al Fayed and driver Henri Paul, as well as Princess Diana, died in a tragic car accident in Paris. A royal biographer who knew Diana personally reflected on the impact of Diana's death, pointing out that it was a moment in history that affected everyone. Who Killed Diana? will be a three-part docuseries, but the release date has not been announced yet.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Michael Jackson Revealed Princess Diana Wanted Him Perform THIS Iconic Song; Find Out Amid His Birthday