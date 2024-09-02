‘Wish You Well, But…’: Camila Cabello Announces New Single Godspeed; Lyrics Hints At Her Breakup

Camila Cabello announced her new single, Godspeed, which will be released on September 6. The song seems to be aimed at someone she’d left behind. On Friday, August 30, the senorita singer revealed that she’d expand her new album C, XOXO, with a Magic City edition that would feature the new single.

She posted a short clip capturing the song’s essence and aesthetics on Instagram and wrote, “I wish you well, but far away from me” in the caption. The moody clip saw Cabello coming swimming in the ocean and standing on the shore wearing a sparkly silver dress.

She dropped a still picture from her music video in a separate post announcing the deluxe edition “Always more stories to tell. Some new songs for your night in Magic City,” she captioned the post. However, people were quick to point out the timing of the announcement.

It came after fans speculated that Sabrina Carpenter dedicated several songs from her latest album, Short ‘n Sweet, to her brief romance with Shawn Mendes—who publicly dated Cabello for two years—and their twisted love triangle.

The song Taste and its music video featuring Jenna Ortega— where two girls butcher each other over a boy only to realize that he was the problem— fueled the speculations. The Espresso singer and In My Blood singer reportedly had a brief romance in January 2023.

A few months later, he was spotted getting cozy and making out with the Havana singer at Coachella 2024. “I heard you're back together and if that's true. You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you,” says the lyrics from Carpenter’s latest song, Taste. Another track from her latest album, titled Coincidence, talks about a similar subject.

One of Cabello’s songs, June Gloom, also seemed to hint at their love triangle, featuring lyrics like “If she’s so amazing, why are you on this side of town?/If you like her so much, what are you here trying to find out?”

Could her upcoming song be a dig at Carpenter’s songs? Fans must wait for a few more days to find out. The My Oh My singer released her fourth studio album C, XOXO in June which featured a collaboration with artists like Drake and Lil Nas X.