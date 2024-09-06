Wolf Man Trailer: Christopher Abbott Transforms Into Deadly Creature In Classic 1941 Film Reboot

Christopher Abbott‘s character is bitten by a strange monster and transforms into the half-human half-animal creature himself. From the director of The Invisible Man Leigh Whannell, the trailer of the reboot of the classic 1941 horror flick showed a glimpse of the evil creature that is terrorizing the town.

“It sounded like an animal. But I swear to god, it was standing on two feet,” a voiceover says in the trailer. Abbott’s character is seen protecting his daughter from the terrors of the so-called Wolf Man until he himself gets infected. “What’s wrong with Daddy?” one of them says, “He got sick,” the other responded.

The Poor Things actor plays Blake, a San Francisco-based husband and father who inherits his remote Oregon childhood home after his father’s disappearance. In an attempt to mend the rocky relationship with his high-powered wife, Charlotte (played by Julia Garner), they visit the mansion with their daughter Ginger (Matilda Firth).

When the family reaches the mansion at night, they are attacked by a creature. When the patriarch begins to “behave strangely” he transforms into something unrecognizable. “A man must protect himself and his family when they are being stalked, terrorized, and haunted by a deadly werewolf at night during a full moon,” as per the official synopsis.

Abbott, Garner, and Firth are joined by Sam Jaeger, Ben Prendergast, and Benedict Hardie. The film is produced by Blumhouse's Jason Blum and executive produced by Whannell. Ryan Gosling was supposed to originally star in the film but had to drop out due to other commitments. However, he is still linked to the film as a producer.

Advertisement

This film also marks a reunion between Abbott and Garner, who previously collaborated on Sean Durkin's 2011 thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene. The actor recently starred in the Oscar-winning horror comedy film Poor Things psychological thriller miniseries The Crowded Room. Meanwhile, Garner’s credit includes Netflix’s drama Ozark, and miniseries Inventing Anna, and the film The Royal Hotel.

The chilling and nail-biting thriller drama, Wolf Man will hit the theaters on January 17, 2025.