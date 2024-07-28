Wolverine Movies Complete Watch Order; How To Catch Up Until Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the latest superhero movie, on July 26, 2024. Directed by Shawn Levy, who is famous for directing the first two Deadpool movies, this film is anticipated to be full of excitement and humor. It features Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine, the same character he played in the first two films.



If you want to get up to date with Wolverine’s movies before seeing the new one, we’ve made a list of all his films in order. Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine has been loved by fans since he first appeared.

The watch order

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

.Stream: Max, Disney+, Starz X-Men: First Class (2011)

Stream: Disney+ X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Stream: Disney+ X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Stream: Disney+ X-Men (2000)

Stream: Disney+ X2: X-Men United (2003)

Stream: Disney+, Starz X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Stream: Disney+, Starz The Wolverine (2013)

Stream: Disney+, Fubo TV Logan (2017)

Stream: Disney+, Fubo TV, FX Now

Why watch in this order?

Watching these movies in order helps you understand how Wolverine’s character changes over time. X-Men Origins: Wolverine shows where his story starts. Then, in X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse, you can see how his story fits into the larger X-Men storyline and how it evolves. Logan and The Wolverine provide a close-up view of his journey and eventual outcome.

What to expect in Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine introduces a new version of Wolverine from a different universe, following the events of Logan, where Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine made a dramatic exit. This film is set in Marvel Studios’ Multiverse Saga, which explores various alternate realities. Fans of Deadpool can expect the same mix of humor and action, now enhanced by Wolverine’s return.

If you already are a Wolverine fan or just starting watching, These films will make your experience to watch Deadpool & Wolverine better with all the understanding of previous stories. Each film is interlinked with each other and gives a new plot in the story.

