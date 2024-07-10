Wynonna Judd Set To Celebrate 40 Years Of Live Performance With 'Greatest Hits'; DEETS

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide

Singer Wynonna Judd is ensuring that her milestone year is celebrated to the fullest. The country singer marks 40 years in the live entertainment industry since her debut alongside her late mother in 1984. She returns to The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas to commemorate her illustrious career with fans.

Wynonna Judd returns to stage this December

“Sometimes you just need to throw a big party for yourself!” Judd captioned the promotional reel on her Instagram, “This is a milestone year for me. Mom and I played our very first show in 1984, which means I’ve been performing for 40 years.” Judd was joined by drummer and husband Cactus Moser as they enjoyed a moment in their backyard for the video.

The 60-year-old star expressed her excitement about performing for more than half her life, inviting everyone to join her for The Greatest Hits Show in L.A. on December 11, 13, and 14 this year. “You all have been with me for so long, and my hope is that everyone will get to hear their favorite songs,” the hitmaker added enthusiastically.

Legacy of The Judds

Wynonna, part of the country duo The Judds, last graced the theatre stage nine years ago alongside her mother, Naomi Judd, the other half of the group. The duo performed The Judds: Girls Night Out Residency in 2015. However, tragedy struck when Naomi Judd passed away in 2022, a day before she and Wynonna were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Naomi had battled mental health issues throughout her life, and her sudden death came as a shock to Wynonna and her sister Ashley Judd. In an official statement obtained by People, they expressed their devastation: “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered.” Despite their grief, they emphasized Naomi's enduring legacy in the music world.

Wynonna's musical career with her mother was both professional and personal. Although The Judds ceased performing in 1991 due to Naomi's hepatitis diagnosis, they reunited for tours over the years. The duo achieved significant success, winning five Grammy Awards and nine Country Music Association awards. After their disbandment, Wynonna embarked on a successful solo career, scoring chart-topping hits like She Is His Only Need, I Saw the Light, and No One Else on Earth.

