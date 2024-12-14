Yellowstone Actor Reveals Kevin Costner’s Exit Made for ‘Easiest Season We’ve Ever Filmed’

The final episodes of Yellowstone were notably smoother to film following Kevin Costner's exit, according to cast member Luke Grimes. In a recent interview with Esquire, Grimes shared his perspective on the dynamics on set after Costner, who played patriarch John Dutton, departed the series midway through its fifth season.

Grimes, who portrays Kayce Dutton, revealed that Costner’s departure led to a less contentious atmosphere on set. "To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone," Grimes admitted. "It didn’t make it super fun to be around. Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we’ve filmed."

The tension Grimes referred to stemmed from disagreements between Costner, 69, and series creator Taylor Sheridan. These clashes arose as Costner balanced his Yellowstone schedule with filming Horizon: An American Saga. Costner previously commented on the situation, stating, “I made Yellowstone the first priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong.”

Despite the drama, Grimes felt the series had run its natural course. “It feels like good timing,” he said, adding that seven years is a significant commitment. However, he remains open to potential spin-offs, although he questions how his character, Kayce, would fit in, as he seeks a simpler, conflict-free life.

Advertisement

Grimes also reflected on the absence of Costner, noting that it was “a little different” without him. Nonetheless, the cast had become “a big family” and worked together to bring the series to its conclusion.

With all five seasons streaming on Peacock and Paramount+, fans can relive the Yellowstone saga leading up to its highly anticipated series finale on Saturday, Dec. 15. Grimes assured viewers that the show’s ending feels right, as the storyline reaches its natural conclusion following the Dutton patriarch’s exit.

Kevin Costner's Horizon Struggles At Box Office But Filmmaker Remains Committed To Vision: Future Of The Four-Part Franchise In Jeopardy?