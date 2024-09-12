Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Audra Fight Back Against Kyle’s Betrayal?

On Thursday, September 12, The Young and the Restless will see tensions rise across Genoa City. Audra Charles is feeling the heat, while Kyle Abbott’s secret maneuvers put him in the crosshairs. Meanwhile, Victoria Newman and Lily Winters prepare for a fiery clash as old wounds resurface.

Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Jack Abbott is on a mission to lift Diane Jenkins-Abbott’s spirits, but their plan to break Kyle free from Victor Newman’s control is hitting some serious roadblocks. As tensions with Kyle grow, Diane wonders if her son has crossed a point of no return.

Audra Charles, feeling trapped after Kyle tips Victor off about her alleged betrayal, finds herself in an impossible situation. Kyle’s suspicions that Audra leaked information to Nate Hastings about Victor’s involvement in Glissade have put her in Victor’s sights. Audra must now decide if she’ll deny the accusations or turn the tables on Kyle, who’s fast becoming a target himself.

Meanwhile, sparks fly between Victoria Newman and Lily Winters as they cross paths. With Lily freshly fired by Billy Abbott, Victoria is ready to twist the knife. As the drama escalates, their mutual connection to Billy adds fuel to the fire. Victoria may taunt Lily about trying to strike deals with Victor, all while protecting her own interests.

Advertisement

With tensions brewing on multiple fronts, "The Young and the Restless" promises explosive drama. Will Audra seek revenge on Kyle, and can Diane and Jack pull Kyle back from Victor’s grip? Meanwhile, the rivalry between Victoria and Lily shows no signs of cooling down. Stay tuned for the unfolding chaos in Genoa City.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle's bold move backfire?