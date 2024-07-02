Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor Newman Reveal His Secret Plans?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, July 2, reveal that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will remain cagey about his full agenda. Y&R fans know Victor is going after Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Jabot, but he’ll try to keep the details under wraps.

However, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) may grow increasingly suspicious of the escalating feud and fear Jack has become a target because of her. Although Victor feels justified in his anger against Jack, Nikki may warn her husband to back off. Despite her concerns, Victor won't heed anyone who tries to stand in his way.

Now that Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) has joined the team at Glissade, Victor looks forward to using Jack’s own son to do some serious damage. Nikki, dealing with guilt over Jack’s expanding list of problems, will do her best to support him when they meet up at the GCAC later. Jack will confide in Nikki during some close moments.

Meanwhile, Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) will hang out with Diane Jenkins-Abbott (Susan Walters) and spill a secret or two. Will Michael relay concerns about Victor’s revenge and urge Diane to stay on guard? Victor ordered Michael to rekindle his friendship with Diane, clearly with manipulation in mind. However, Michael truly considers Diane a friend and may feel the need to warn her about the trouble brewing.

Michael might even have updates regarding Kyle and Audra Charles’ (Zuleyka Silver) co-CEO status at Glissade, depending on what he’s learned. Whatever the case, the news that Kyle is working for the enemy will definitely blow up during the week of July 1-5.

In the meantime, Kyle will have dinner with Claire Grace (Hayley Erin), getting closer at Society. As Kyle vents about Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) causing custody issues and receives support, he’ll share a toast with Claire and enjoy her company. Our predictions suggest Claire and Kyle’s growing bond will make all the Summer conflict even worse, leading to erupting hostility.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate Summer could play hardball regarding Harrison Abbott (Redding Munsell), so stay tuned!

