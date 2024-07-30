Flavor Flav personally greeted Dr. Jill Biden during the U.S. women's water polo match on Saturday as part of his official Olympic hype-man duties. For the inversed, Flav is an official team sponsor and the hype man for the US Women's water polo team. This comes as a part of the five-year sponsorship deal that was announced earlier this year by renowned US rapper.

Jill Biden interacts with Flavor Flav at Paris Olympics 2024

The Public Enemy rapper interacted with the 73-year-old First Lady at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris where both came to root on the women’s team. The rapper posted a video of himself on social media in which he excitedly cheers as the first lady and her family arrive, giving her a quick hug.

Jill Biden thanks Flavor Flav as he sponsors US women's water polo team

Once he hugs her, Flav tells Biden, "These girls are my girls, they work hard, They got three back-to-back gold medals. I’m just trying to cheer them on to get that No. 4.” Flav posted the video of their interaction and wrote the caption, "I love all the support Women’s Water Polo is getting, Ya boy is so appreciative that the First Lady came to the First Game."

Biden then reposted the video and thanked and praised Flav for his support for the women's team, writing, "The duo you didn’t know you needed. Love you @FlavorFlav and thank you for all of your support for women’s @USAWP."

Flav attended the U.S. women's water polo team's victory over Greece in their preliminary match on the same day as the meeting took place. He was also present, along with Spike Lee, when the women lost a preliminary match against Spain on July 29. At one point, following a late goal by the U.S. team, he stood up to encourage the crowd to cheer.

Flavor Flav's deal with US Women's water polo team

Flav signed on as the official hype man and sponsor for USA Water Polo after Maggie Steffens, the US team's captain, opened up about their financial hardships and how many of their teammates work several jobs to get to the Olympics.

When team captain and three-time Olympic champion Maggie Steffens posted on social media, asking for support, the rapper learned about the team's background. His manager responded, drawing the attention of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.

Later, USA Water Polo and Flav struck a special sponsorship deal. Flav agreed to a five-year contract that included working with the women's program on an unspecified financial contribution and collaborating on social media to promote the sport.

