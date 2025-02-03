'Honey?': Single's Inferno 4 stars Kook Dong Ho and Kim A Rin's steamy date turns romantic in unreleased clip

Single's Inferno Season 4 has been keeping viewers on edge with how the subsequent episodes will unfold for already matched couples and those yet to be formed. Among the contestants, Kook Dong Ho and Kim A Rin are one of the least problematic pairs, leaving fans gushing every time they appear together on the show. Recently, Netflix K-Content dropped an unreleased clip of the two, showcasing their overflowing chemistry.

Kook Dong Ho and Kim A Rin already expressed their fondness for each other in Episode 5 of Single's Inferno 4 and had a steamy pool date in the latest episode. It left fans wanting more, and the streaming platform gifted them an unseen, even more romantic moment between the two. In the clip, the couple is seen preparing to sleep in the same room, albeit in two different beds. Both Kook Dong Ho and Kim A Rin insisted that the other take the bigger bed.

Refusing Kim A Rin’s insistence, Kook Dong Ho exclaimed, "Jagiya (honey), are you kidding me?" His desire for her to sleep comfortably was a nice gesture, but what got fans squealing was how naturally he called her "honey" or "babe." According to fans, it probably wasn’t the first time he had used a term of endearment, as Kim A Rin looked unfazed when he said it.

The fan speculations might be true, as such a moment can be expected from someone who had already jokingly asked Kim A Rin to imagine they were a married couple. However, fans expressed their unhappiness over the scene not being included in the show's aired episodes. Many felt "totally robbed" of the adorable interaction between Kook Dong Ho and Kim A Rin.

Since its release, the clip has been going viral, with fans sharing their excitement across social media. Some have called them the cutest couple, while others have declared them "ENDGAME."

Previously, their overflowing chemistry was evident during their pool date, as Kook Dong Ho couldn’t help but stare at Kim A Rin with heart eyes. Fans noticed how much more comfortable and natural Kook Dong Ho's interactions were with Kim A Rin compared to his interactions with the other female contestants on the show.