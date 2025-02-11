Single's Inferno 4 ends with 4 new couples: From Kim A Rin-Kook Dong Ho to Lee Si An-Yuk Jun Seo; know final pairings

The much-anticipated finale of Single’s Inferno Season 4 has finally arrived on Netflix, revealing the ultimate pairings and concluding weeks of emotional ups and downs. This season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, filled with romantic tension, shifting pairs, and intense decisions leading up to the final matching.

Throughout the season, the contestants managed the challenges of Inferno, forming connections and vying for a chance to escape to Paradise, the luxurious getaway reserved for those who successfully paired up. Episode 11, which set the stage for the finale, saw the cast making crucial decisions about their dates.

Si An, who had been torn between two potential matches, ultimately chose to go to Paradise with Kim Jeong Su. However, her lingering feelings for Yuk Jun Seo complicated her decision, leaving fans wondering about her final choice. Meanwhile, Park Hae Lin selected Kook Dong Ho for her date, while Chung You Jin opted for An Jong Hoon. Each couple had to weigh their emotions carefully; whether to follow their heart or make a more rational choice based on their experiences throughout the season.

After spending time in Paradise and reflecting on their connections, the contestants faced the ultimate decision in the finale: who they would choose to leave Inferno with as a couple. The final moments were filled with anticipation as each cast member made their choice, some confirming their deepening bonds while others shocked viewers with unexpected decisions. Here are the final couples of this season:

Lee Si An and Yuk Jun Seo

Advertisement

In the end, Si An follows her heart rather than making the safer choice. Despite Jeong Su being the more secure option, she ultimately picks Jun Seo, drawn to the excitement he brings. While leaving the island together, Si An playfully tells Jun Seo to celebrate, and in his signature style, he lifts her up and carries her over his shoulder.

Bae Ji Yeon and Kim Tae Hwan

Despite Ji Yeon's doubts about Tae Hwan, stemming from what seemed like a lack of interest on his part, she ultimately chooses him in the finale, and he chooses her as well.

Kim A Rin and Kook Dong Ho

Although Dong Ho was invited to Paradise by Park Hae Lin and caught You Jin’s interest, his heart remained set on A Rin. His feelings led him to choose her in the end, and she reciprocated. After agreeing to spend time together beyond the island, they solidified their connection by selecting each other in the final match.

Advertisement

Kim Hye Jin and An Jong Hoon

Although Jong Hoon went to Paradise with You Jin in Episode 11, his heart remained with Hye Jin. Before the final matching, he reassured her of his unwavering feelings, saying that he had never been swayed. In the end, he chose Hye Jin, staying true to his emotions.

With Season 4 now concluded, viewers eagerly await updates on the contestants' lives post-Inferno. Will the relationships forged in the show stand the test of time? As past seasons have shown, some couples manage to maintain their connection, while others eventually part ways.