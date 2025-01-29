Single’s Inferno 4’s Yuk Jun Seo faces backlash for ‘bed scene’ with Lee Si An in episode 7; viewers criticize excessive skinship

Single’s Inferno 4 contestant Yuk Jun Seo is under fire for his alleged aggressive behavior towards another contestant, Lee Si An, in episode 7 of the ongoing South Korean dating reality show. What was supposed to be a romantic scene giving fans butterflies turned out to be one of the most hated scenes of the show till now.

A large number of viewers didn't like Yuk Jun Seo and Lee Si An getting close to each other as they shipped her with Theo Jang. Besides that, they also expressed feeling uncomfortable with the excessive skinship of the two in paradise. It was a bit too much not just for K-netizens but also for international viewers. As per them, they haven't watched any couple get so cuddly in any season of Single’s Inferno.

Some fans even complained that there was no spark or chemistry between Yuk Jun Seo and Lee Si An. They expressed disappointment as the bed scene of the two looked awkward and forced. However, keeping everything aside, what felt most concerning to fans was Yuk Jun Seo's alleged aggressive behavior towards Lee Si An. In one of the scenes it was seen that Lee Si An was trying to sit up in the bed, but he pushed her back with force and it looked like she was uncomfortable about that.

Advertisement

Fans recalled a scene in the promo where Yuk Jun Seo grabbed her aggressively when she made a shot in a game. As per them, the instances show his disrespect towards females, which angered the fans. Even the morning cut of the bed scene where he was seen trying to get close to Lee Si An in a drunken state was not well received by viewers.

Fans also sympathized with Kim Min Seol, as they felt that she was led on by Yuk Jun Seo. As per them, he kept the two women as options and was indecisive as to whom he wanted to take to paradise. Some even termed him "the worst man that has ever been on the show."