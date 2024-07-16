Which K-pop star apart from BTS' Jin was at 2024 Paris Summer Olympics as torchbearer? Know about boy group member's relay

The versatile mainland actor and member of the South Korean-Chinese boyband UNIQ, Wang Yibo, is one of the torchbearers from China for Paris Olympics 2024. On July 14, Wang Yibo carried the torch on the final leg of its journey through central Paris much like BTS member Jin.

UNIQ’s Wang Yibo becomes Paris Olympics 2024 torchbearer

The Untamed actor Wang Yibo, a known sports enthusiast, previously served as an ambassador for the Olympic Qualification Series in Shanghai. At the Paris Olympics, his relay segment took place near the City Hall around 11 PM. “Being a torchbearer at night and starting at point 85, my birthdate is a very special experience. I feel honored and happy,” he said in an interview. Yibo added, “I hope Chinese athletes can enjoy the Olympic stage and achieve great results.” Wang Yibo was recommended by Mengniu, an IOC TOP Program partner, making him the 13th torchbearer suggested by the Chinese dairy manufacturer for this Olympic torch relay.

In 2022, Yibo served as an ambassador for ice and snow sports at the Beijing Winter Olympics. “He has always been passionate about sport,” a fan wrote on Weibo. Another added, “You are the highly anticipated torch-bearer representing China on the world stage. I will always support you.”

More about Wang Yibo

Renowned for his professional motorcycle racing skills and exceptional street-dancing talent, Wang Yibo chose to pursue an acting career. At just 13, he competed in a national street dance contest against dancers of all ages and reached the top 16 in the hip-hop category. He is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boyband UNIQ under Yuehua Entertainment. In 2011, while in his second year of high school, Wang participated in the IBD dance competition, reaching the top 16 in the hip-hop category. He then became a trainee at Yuehua Entertainment and debuted in 2014 with the song Falling in Love as a member of UNIQ. He completed high school in South Korea and is fluent in both Chinese and Korean.

From 2020 to 2022, he led a team on the popular Chinese TV show Street Dance of China, earning widespread praise. Wang Yibo is also a professional motorcycle racer. In 2019, after only a year of training, he competed in the Asia Road Racing Championship and secured first place in the rookie category. He often reviews his races on Weibo and shares photos of his helmet, which fans endearingly refer to as his girlfriend. Wang Yibo has 41 million followers on Weibo.

In 2023, he won the Most Media-Attention Male Lead Actor award for the spy thriller film Hidden Blade, co-starring with Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai.

