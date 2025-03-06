Park Eun Bin and Sul Kyung Gu's Hyper Knife OTT premiere date: Where to watch online, plot details, episode guide, and more

Park Eun Bin and Sul Kyung Gu’s upcoming K-drama Hyper Knife has attracted audience interest ever since its first poster was released. The thriller elements of the series have left viewers eagerly anticipating more. But the question remains—when and where can you watch this intense medical drama?

Audiences can stream Hyper Knife on Disney+ starting March 19, 2025. The series consists of eight episodes and is directed by Kim Jung Hyun, known for Crazy Love (2022) and My Fellow Citizens (2019). The screenplay is written by Kim Sun Hee. The series is expected to release two episodes every Wednesday

Hyper Knife revolves around two highly skilled neurosurgeons entangled in a rivalry shaped by their past actions. Choi Deok Hui, the world’s best neurosurgeon, carries a troubled history with his former protégé, Jung Se Ok. Despite being a promising and gifted student, Jung Se Ok always raised doubts in Choi Deok Hui’s mind. One fateful day during surgery, he permanently expels her from his operating room.

Advertisement

Although Jung Se Ok was once recognized for her extraordinary surgical talent, her fallout with Choi Deok Hui forced her into an undeserving life in the shadows. Now, she operates as an underground surgeon in an illegal medical facility.

However, fate intervenes, bringing these two brilliant neurosurgeons face to face once again. As they confront their past, they navigate through intense challenges and life-threatening situations.

Despite her rivalry with Choi Deok Hui, Jung Se Ok is not alone. She has unwavering support from those who stand by her through thick and thin. Among them is Han Hyeon Ho, an empathetic anesthesiologist, and Seo Yeong Ju, a loyal ally who remains steadfast by her side.

Advertisement

The stellar cast features Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun Bin as Jung Se Ok, while veteran actor Sul Kyung Gu takes on the role of the brilliant doctor Choi Deok Hui. The Bequeathed actor Park Byung Eun portrays Han Hyeon Ho, the anesthesiologist, and All of Us Are Dead star Yoon Chan Young plays the fiercely loyal Seo Yeong Ju.

With its gripping storyline, intense rivalries, and a powerhouse cast, Hyper Knife has already sparked immense anticipation. Fans are counting down the days, eager to witness this high-stakes medical thriller unfold.