'I contacted him and…': TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Taehyun shares candid chat with Soobin updating fans amid latter's hiatus

TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Taehyun recently gave fans a heartfelt glimpse into his relationship with Soobin during his latest Weverse live broadcast. With Soobin currently on hiatus to focus on his health, Taehyun revealed his thoughtfulness behind his decision to reach out, while also sharing a playful exchange that highlighted their strong bond as brothers and colleagues.

Taehyun confessed that he had been texting Soobin sparingly, worried that frequent messages might disrupt his much-needed rest. “I don’t say things like ‘I miss you,’ so Soobin hyung was like, ‘You can’t even tell your hyung that you miss him,’” Taehyun shared, recalling Soobin’s teasing. He explained his concerns, saying, “I thought if I contacted him too often, it might feel like he wasn’t truly on a break since we’re always together for work.”

But Soobin, ever the affectionate leader, couldn’t resist poking fun. “He said, ‘Beomgyu texts me every day, you punk,’” Taehyun laughed, defending his thoughtful approach. “I told him, ‘Hey! I thought this through!’” This glimpse of the TXT members’ brotherly bond warmed MOAs’ hearts, proving how deeply they care for one another, even when apart.

Recently, fellow TXT member Beomgyu even broke into tears updating fans about the beloved leader as they missed him during his time away.

Soobin’s hiatus was announced on November 19 by BIGHIT MUSIC, who explained that the TXT leader needed time to rest after showing signs of being unwell. The announcement detailed that Soobin would miss major events, including the MAMA Awards and other year-end activities, as the group prioritized his recovery.

In a handwritten letter to fans, Soobin expressed his gratitude to his members and MOAs, promising to return healthier and stronger. “Although my heart was heavy thinking this decision might make things hard for everyone, I’m thankful to Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Kai for supporting me,” he wrote.

Taehyun’s update, along with Soobin’s touching message, reassured fans that the TXT leader is surrounded by love and support. With members like Beomgyu checking in daily and Taehyun carefully balancing concern and care, Soobin is sure to feel the strength of the TXT family as he focuses on his health. Meanwhile, MOAs continue to send their love, eagerly awaiting his return.

