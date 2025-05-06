Did I-DLE plagiarize Red Velvet’s Seulgi in We Are teasers? Fans say it’s 'blatant copy' of famous release

I-DLE, the girl group under Cube Entertainment, is facing mounting criticism following the release of teaser images for their upcoming special album, We Are. The backlash comes just days after the group stirred controversy by re-recording older hits without former member Soojin’s vocals. The move was felt to be unnecessarily provocative by many fans. Now, fresh accusations of plagiarism are casting another shadow over their comeback.

The group, which recently rebranded by dropping the ‘G’ from (G)I-DLE to simply I-DLE, has been under heightened scrutiny since the name change. Although rebranding is common in K-pop, I-DLE’s approach has not been without backlash. Their decision to release five-member versions of their past title tracks, omitting Soojin’s parts entirely, has drawn criticism from fans. They viewed the move as disrespectful.

Many argued that rather than signaling a clean break from the past, the move felt deliberate. They believed the group was trying to erase Soojin’s contribution, despite her ongoing success as a solo artist. But the focus has now shifted to their comeback concept teasers. Visuals released for We Are show members Minnie and Soyeon in stylized photos. Fans say these images bear a striking resemblance to Red Velvet Seulgi’s promotional materials for her solo album, Accidentally, On Purpose.

In particular, Minnie’s teaser photos have caught the attention of K-pop communities online. She is shown wearing a bold blue fur jacket, dark wavy hair, and edgy makeup, all of which strongly resemble Seulgi’s styling. The green lighting used in one of Minnie’s teaser shots, where she stands alone under a spotlight, has also been compared directly to Seulgi’s teaser set. This leads some fans to call it a 'blatant copy.'

Soyeon’s photos have also sparked comparisons. She is featured both inside and outside a car, sporting a pink scarf. Fans say this aesthetic and setting echo Seulgi’s teaser images, in which she posed near a car while wearing pink fur sleeves. The car-based concept, in particular, has raised suspicions about creative overlap, especially given Seulgi’s teasers were praised for their unique visual identity during her comeback promotion cycle.

While the accusations are still debated, many netizens feel the similarities are too specific to be mere coincidence. The soft-grunge aesthetic, moody color palette, and styling choices are being scrutinized frame by frame. Some fans accuse Cube Entertainment of lazily replicating another artist’s creative vision.

Still, not everyone agrees. Some fans are defending I-DLE, arguing that fashion and visual trends often overlap in the entertainment industry. They point out that multiple artists have drawn inspiration from similar styles or eras. The supporters suggest that the similarities could be unintentional or simply a case of shared artistic direction.

Despite the divided opinions, the controversy adds to the growing list of public relations challenges the group has faced recently. From re-recording older tracks without Soojin to now being accused of plagiarism, I-DLE’s current promotional cycle has been anything but smooth.

As anticipation builds for the release of We Are, fans are eager to see what’s next. They are waiting to find out if the full comeback will bring more clarity or further intensify criticism. Either way, I-DLE finds itself in the middle of yet another online storm, one that may shape the public’s perception of their post-rebrand identity for some time to come.

