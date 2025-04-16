(G)I-DLE's Soyeon defends artists' smoking, drinking and dating choices: 'Need to be prepared for consequences'

(G)I-DLE‘s Soyeon is one of the K-pop stars known for her bold and unapologetic nature. She recently addressed the Korean entertainment industry's restrictive nature and expressed her viewpoint regarding the same. In her latest variety show appearance alongside SE SO NEON‘s Soyoon, the two of them discussed how K-celebrities are expected to act in a certain way and are bashed for certain things others consider normal.

Both Soyeon and Soyoon agreed with each other's statements regarding the issue. The (G)I-DLE leader expressed dissatisfaction at the fact that adult K-celebrities faced hateful comments for smoking, drinking or dating. She said, "One of the things people think is bad but isn’t is like smoking. Smoking isn’t illegal. Adults can smoke, adults can drink." She showcased her support towards K-pop artists and K-actors who faced criticism for doing things that are not legally or morally incorrect.

She also mentioned the backlash they faced after revealing their real-life partners. "In idol culture, there are things you’re just not supposed to do, like dating," a visibly concerned Soyeon said. To that, Soyoon replied, "(Hate comments for) dating is honestly the weirdest one to me." Expressing her agreement to the statement, Soyeon said, "But I think it’s fine. If someone wants to date, they should." The rock band member further mentioned, "When you think about it on a broader level, loving someone is part of why we’re born. Loving is as natural as eating or breathing. But idols still can’t openly do it."

Refuting her "can't openly do it" comment, Soyeon said that they could not; they had to be brave enough for that. "Honestly, they don’t have to hide it. However, if they don’t hide it, they need to be prepared for the consequences," the rapper stated. She also shed light on the realistic aspect of the dating situation— they had to either choose to hide their relationship or be prepared to get on the bad side of several fans. The (G)I-DLE member said, "Someone wants to keep their fans’ hearts while also dating. I don’t think that’s possible. Both the host and Soyeon considered that "selfish."

