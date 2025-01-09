Misaeng season 2 may not just be a dream anymore! According to reports, the original webtoon for Misaeng: Incomplete Life has completed its season 2, thanks to writer Yoon Tae Ho. An industry insider also claimed that the production team behind the show and actors from season one will be joining hands to make it a reality.

As per ET News, Yoon Tae Ho is said to have wrapped up the webtoon last year, in tandem with the trustworthy team of director Kim Won Seok and scriptwriter Jung Yoon Jung. A special screening was held to celebrate the 10th premiere anniversary of the show, where leading actors Lee Sung Min, Im Si Wan, Kang So Ra, Kang Ha Neul, Kim Dae Myung, and Byun Yo Han were in presence alongside the production team and the crew, showing their willingness to be a part of a renewal project. Supporting cast members, Kim Jong Soo, Son Jong Hak, Jung Hee Tae, Jeon Seok Ho, and Oh Min Seok, were also spotted at the event.

Moreover, Studio Dragon which acquired rights to season 2 is said to have been looking at the interest positively, raising expectations. Although the production has not been confirmed, the cast remains close and connected despite having shot it over a decade ago.

Misaeng: Incomplete Life, released from October 17 to December 20, 2014, on tvN, followed the story of Jang Geu Rae, a failed baduk player who belatedly enters the corporate world as an intern and has to encounter multiple struggles to be accepted into his office space. The show captures his relationship with his peers including Kang So Ra, Kang Ha Neul, and Byun Yo Han’s characters, as well as with his senior played by Kim Dae Myung and his manager by Lee Sung Min. Im Siwan and Kang Ha Neul recently reunited for roles in Squid Game 2.

