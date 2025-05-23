5 Rashmika Mandanna Bollywood movies that make her everyone’s favorite; Animal to Chhaava

Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably a PAN India star who swooned audiences down South and extended her feathers to Bollywood. She is known for her appearance in South movies like Pushpa series, Dear Comrade, Kirik Pary, and more. She entered the Hindi film industry with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu and later went on to share screen space with the biggest names of Bollywood, including Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.



The impact of this beauty in Hindi cinema has been such that she went on to receive the tag of ‘National Crush’ once, following her PAN India approach. If you’re also a die-hard fan of the actress, here are the movies you can’t miss.

1. Mission Majnu (2023)

Rashmika Mandanna’s debut film was Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. However, due to delayed production and release, her second film, Goodbye, was released earlier. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film, set in the ‘70s, narrates the story of Amandeep Ajitpal Singh disguised as Tariq (Sidharth), who goes on a mission in Pakistan to expose a nuclear weapons program.



Mandanna plays the role of Nasreen, his lady love, who has no clue about the mission. Despite limited screen space, the actress keeps the audience hooked every time she appears on-screen with her performance of a visually challenged girl. The spy thriller was released on Netflix.

Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Avijit Dutt, Parmeet Sethi, Shishir Sharma, and more are also in the key roles.



2. Goodbye (2022)

Vikas Bahl’s directorial Goodbye follows the story of a family after Neena Gupta’s Gayatri passes away, and her husband, Amitabh Bachchan’s Haris, and kids come to terms differently.



In the film, Rashmika plays the role of a free-spirited and liberated lawyer, Tara. Her rebellious behavior towards her family is what sets the tone of the film. She brings freshness with her appearance alongside the likes of Pavail Gulati, Sahil Mehta, Elli Avram, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Abhishekh Khan.

3. Animal (2023)

Animal is a power-packed musical delight that smashed box-office records by becoming the 1st Indian A-rated film to mint Rs 885 crores worldwide at the box office. The action drama focuses on a father-son relationship played by Ranbir Kapoor (Ranvijay Singh) and Anil Kapoor, respectively. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film showed the Thama actress in the role of Geetanjali, the wife of Ranvijay.



Despite the movie focusing on the father-son bond, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Geetanjali’s character brings stability and calmness to the chaos in the plot. She is a practical and neutral woman who has some of the cherished songs picturized on her.

4. Chhaava (2025)

Next on the list is another blockbuster to her credit, Chhaava. The period drama released earlier this year was based on the life of Chhatrapti Sambhaji Maharaj, directed by Laxman Utekar. It showed Mandanna in the role of Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale – the powerful female force that encouraged Sambhaji Maharaj to battle fiercely against his enemies.



The film also featured Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, and more in the key roles. Mounted on a big scale under the production of Maddock Films, Chhaava brought a historic success with its global theatrical run at Rs 783 crore gross worldwide.

5. Sikandar (2025)

Last but not least is Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar with none other than Salman Khan. Despite much anticipation, the AR Murugadoss directorial, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, received a lukewarm response at the box office. Considering it to be one of the biggest films of Bollywood, it wrapped its global theatrical run at just Rs 177 crore gross.



Sikandar is based on Rajkot’s ‘Raja ji’ Sanjay Rajkot, played by Salman Khan, who is lovingly known by his titular name. Things take a twisted turn after a corrupt minister and his spoiled son get entangled with Sikandar, and what follows further is for you to watch.

Rashmika plays the role of Sikandar’s wife, Saishri, who acts as his rock by protecting him from danger without his knowledge. The movie also featured the key roles of Sathyraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sharman Joshi.



On the professional front, Rashmika is all set to enter Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe. She will soon share screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Thama. It will be directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar and also features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in important roles.



Written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thama is slated for a grand Diwali 2025 release. The movie announcement was made last year in October. The vampire love story is set to clash with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s musical-drama.

