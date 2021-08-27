The Interview: Night of 26/11 Review: This Jackie Shroff & Anjum Nayar starrer will leave you confused

Movie: The Interview: Night of 26/11

The Interview: Night of 26/11 Director: Laurens C Postma

The Interview: Night of 26/11 Cast: Jackie Shroff, Anjum Nayar

The Interview: Night of 26/11 Movie Stars: 1/5

There are very few films that leave me confused, and director Laurens C Postma’s The Interview: Night of 26/11 is definitely one of those movies. While I am still trying to understand the story, I am also not sure about the purpose behind making this film. This one largely revolves around Rohan (Jackie Shroff), a war journalist who is forced to interview film superstar Tara (Anjum Nayar) on the night of 26/11. The reporter also agrees to do so for the sake of money, but there is hardly any interview that happens throughout the narrative.

This is exactly where the confusing part begins. Once Rohan reaches Tara’s house, throughout their conversation they try to out play each other, ridicule each other, and probably even make an attempt to forge a bond at some point - but all this for a flimsy, almost forced climax in the end, which made no sense. I believe it would have been easier, and maybe far more entertaining if the journalist would have taken the interview and left.

There were many more things in the film that left me perplexed, including the part where Rohan’s Editor forces him to continue with Tara’s interview, while the former kept insisting that he should be covering the attacks. I wonder which Editor would do that. Additionally, some of the dialogues were forcefully intellectualised, while some were made quirky, but they added nothing to the already muddled plort. Background music was monotonous and appended no value to the overall aesthetics of the film.

Most of the movie is set in one bungalow, and despite the limitation in the location, DOP Uday Tiwari experimented a lot with the camera angles, which works in the favour of the film. As far as the performances are concerned, Jackie Shroff was subtle, yet seemed lost at many points during the narrative. Anjum Nayar’s sincere effort to convincingly play the character was evident, though I am not sure how fruitful the endeavour has been.

Lastly, using ‘Night of 26/11’ in the title of the film seems forced. Yes, the movie is set on the night of 26/11, and it was a war journalist who was conducting the interview, but except that there is no other relevance to the incident in the film.

Overall, The Interview: Night of 26/11 is easily a passable film.

