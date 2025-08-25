Anirudh Ravichander spills tea on Vijay's last film Jana Nayagan's music: 'Will miss him very much'

Anirudh Ravichander is set to hit the right chords again in the upcoming movie, Madharaasi. The musician took the center stage at the audio and trailer launch of the film, where, apart from talking about the new A.R. Murugadoss directorial, he also shared an update over the release of Leo’s OST.

The audience of the cinematic piece and Thalapathy Vijay had been waiting for the movie’s music to be dropped online, and with the news from Anirudh itself, it has got the fans excited.

Following the announcement, there has been speculation that the tracks will be dropped on the second anniversary of the film, that is, in October 2025.

Anirudh shares major update on the release of Leo’s OST

While addressing the audience’s query at the event for Madharaasi, Anirudh revealed that the tracks will be his next release. At the launch ceremony, the musician stated, "Leo OST will be released soon, combining all tracks. Jana Nayagan audio has come out very well; it will be my next release after Madharaasi.”

He further added, “Thalapathy Vijay & my combo has always been a blast. Will miss him very much in the films.”

As for his latest work, Anirudh composed music for the Rajinikanth starrer, Coolie, and has also joined hands with Arijit Singh for the soundtrack of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood.

What is Leo about?

Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was one of the top performers at the box office in 2023. The movie revolved around Thalapathy Vijay, who played the role of Parthiban, a cafe owner. While things are well for him, it turns brutal after he comes in the way of a drug cartel.

Apart from Vijay, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Madonna Sebastian, among others.

While the makers have not yet announced the official release date for Leo’s OST, it will be out sooner than expected.

Leo is available to stream on Netflix.

