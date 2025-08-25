Global OTT Awards 2025 Full Winners List: When Life Gives You Tangerines, Bai Jinting for The First Frost and more
Actor Kang You Seok was present at the ceremony, thanking his Resident Playlist co-star Han Yeji for her hard work!
The Global OTT Awards ceremony saw its 2025 edition being held at the Busan Cinema Center in Busan, South Korea, on Sunday, August 24. It was planned by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT, and the Busan Metropolitan City, and co-organized by the Korea International Streaming Festival (KISF) and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA).
With many fans in attendance, visuals of the stars in attendance were shared online. Check out the full winners list of the awards night below.
Best Creative
When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) - WINNER
Black Warrant (Netflix)
Mad Unicorn (Netflix)
Northward (iQIYI)
Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN)
Best OTT Original
Nine Puzzles (Disney+) - WINNER
Born for the Spotlight (Netflix)
Family Matters (Coupang Play)
The First Frost (Youku)
Study Group (TVING)
Yesterday's You (Viu)
Best Asian Content
The Outlaw Doctor (PTS Taiwan, Chunghwa Telecom and GrX Studio) - WINNER
4°C (TV+)
Saving Grace (Prime Video)
Timeless Love Letters for My Classmates (YOMIURI TELECASTING)
What If (Viu)
Best Reality & Variety
WORLD OF STREET WOMAN FIGHTER (TVING) - WINNER
Kian’s Bizarre B&B (NETFLIX)
Old Taste Detective 5 (meWATCH)
SNL Korea Season 7 (Coupang Play)
Best Director
Northward (iQIYI) - Yao Xiaofeng - WINNER
GOOD BOY (JTBC) - SIM Nayeon
Mad Unicorn (Netflix) - Nottapon Boonprakob
THE TRAIN (channel DIM) - Volodymyr Yanoshchuk
When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) - Kim Won Seok
Best Writer
When Life Gives You Tangerines (NETFLIX) - Im Sang Chun - WINNER
Light of My Lion (TBS) - Tokyo Koji, Ichinohe Yoshino
Light Shop (Disney+) - Kangfull
The Outlaw Doctor (PTS+) - Chang Shihsien, Wen Yufang
Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN) - Lee Kang
What If (Viu) - Ho Ching Yi
Best Lead Actor (Male)
What Comes After Love (Coupang Play) - Sakaguchi Kentaro - WINNER
4°C (TV+) - Berik Aitzhanov
The First Frost (Youku) - Bai Jingting
GOOD BOY (JTBC) - Park Bo Gum
Mad Unicorn (Netflix) - Natara Nopparatayapon
The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix) - Ju Ji Hoon
Best Lead Actor (Female)
Hyper Knife (Disney+) - Park Eun Bin - WINNER
Northward (iQIYI) - Bai Lu
Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN) - Park Bo Young
When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) - IU
Who Saw the Peacock Dance in the Jungle? (TBS) - Hirose Suzu
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
GOOD BOY (JTBC) - Oh Jung Se - WINNER
DRIFTING AWAY (iQIYI) - Wang Qianyuan
Escape From the Trilateral Slopes (Youku) - Francis Ng
Light of My Lion (TBS) - Bando Ryota
When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) - Choi Dae Hoon
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) - Yeom Hye Ran - WINNER
Born for the Spotlight (NETFLIX) - Chung Hsin Ling
I Am Nobody: The Showdown Between Yin & Yang (Youku) - Wen Qi
Light of My Lion (TBS) - Ono Machiko
Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN) - Jang Young Nam
Best Newcomer (Male)
Resident Playbook (tvN) - Kang You Seok - WINNER
Black Warrant (Netflix) - Zahan Kapoor
High School Frenemy (GMM25) - Hirunkit Changkham
High School Frenemy (GMM25) - Wongravee Nateetorn
A Life For A Life (iQIYI) - Shi Pengyuan
The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix) - Choo Young Woo
Best Newcomer (Female)
Born for the Spotlight (Netflix) - Suri Lin - WINNER
Friendly Rivalry (U+ Mobile TV) - Chung Su bin - WINNER
The Best Thing (iQIYI) - Xu Ruohan
Family Matters (Coupang Play) - Lee Su Hyun
Best Visual Effects
I Am Nobody: The Showdown Between Yin & Yang (Youku) - WINNER
Heavenly Ever After (JTBC)
Light Shop (Disney+)
What a Wonderful World (iQIYI)
Best Original Song
Who Saw the Peacock Dance in the Jungle? (TBS) - Elf (Ado) - WINNER
Heavenly Ever After (JTBC) - Heavenly Ever After (Lim Young-woong)
The First Frost (Youku) - Willful (MAYDAY)
Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN) - Hush of Sunset (10CM)
Resident Playbook (tvN) - When the Day Comes (TOMORROW X TOGETHER)
Creative Beyond Borders
Life Line - WINNER
New Technology
Binge Korea - WINNER
Rising Star of the Year
Shi Pengyuan - A Life For A Life (iQIYI) - WINNER
Lee Su Hyun - Family Matters (Coupang Play) - WINNER
People's Choice Award
Bai Jingting - The First Frost (YOUKU) - WINNER
Bai Lu - Northward (iQIYI) - WINNER
