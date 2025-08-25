EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi reunite EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan set for a Zombie Film War 2 second weekend box office update EXCLUSIVE: Baaghi 4 trailer on August 30 EXCLUSIVE: Dahaad returns with second season EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia to lead Ragini MMS 3 EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn in talks for a horror comedy EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee, Fardeen & Ammy Virk reunite EXCLUSIVE: Deepika allots 100 days for Allu Arjun & Atlee's next Coolie (Hindi) Opening Weekend Collections

Global OTT Awards 2025 Full Winners List: When Life Gives You Tangerines, Bai Jinting for The First Frost and more

Actor Kang You Seok was present at the ceremony, thanking his Resident Playlist co-star Han Yeji for her hard work!

Ayushi Agrawal
Written by Ayushi Agrawal , Journalist
Published on Aug 25, 2025 | 01:05 PM IST | 1.4M
When Life Gives You Tangerines poster: courtesy of Netflix, The First Frost: courtesy of iQIYI
When Life Gives You Tangerines poster: courtesy of Netflix, The First Frost: courtesy of iQIYI

The Global OTT Awards ceremony saw its 2025 edition being held at the Busan Cinema Center in Busan, South Korea, on Sunday, August 24. It was planned by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT, and the Busan Metropolitan City, and co-organized by the Korea International Streaming Festival (KISF) and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA).

Advertisement

With many fans in attendance, visuals of the stars in attendance were shared online. Check out the full winners list of the awards night below.

Best Creative 

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) - WINNER 

Black Warrant (Netflix) 

Mad Unicorn (Netflix) 

Northward (iQIYI) 

Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN) 

Best OTT Original 

Nine Puzzles (Disney+) - WINNER 

Born for the Spotlight (Netflix) 

Family Matters (Coupang Play) 

The First Frost (Youku) 

Study Group (TVING)

Yesterday's You (Viu) 

Best Asian Content

The Outlaw Doctor (PTS Taiwan, Chunghwa Telecom and GrX Studio) - WINNER 

4°C (TV+) 

Saving Grace (Prime Video) 

Timeless Love Letters for My Classmates (YOMIURI TELECASTING) 

What If (Viu) 

Best Reality & Variety 

WORLD OF STREET WOMAN FIGHTER (TVING) - WINNER 

Kian’s Bizarre B&B (NETFLIX) 

Old Taste Detective 5 (meWATCH) 

SNL Korea Season 7 (Coupang Play) 

Best Director 

Northward (iQIYI) - Yao Xiaofeng - WINNER 

GOOD BOY (JTBC) - SIM Nayeon

Mad Unicorn (Netflix) - Nottapon Boonprakob 

Advertisement

THE TRAIN (channel DIM) - Volodymyr Yanoshchuk 

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) - Kim Won Seok 

Best Writer
When Life Gives You Tangerines (NETFLIX) - Im Sang Chun - WINNER  

Light of My Lion (TBS) - Tokyo Koji, Ichinohe Yoshino 

Light Shop (Disney+) - Kangfull 

The Outlaw Doctor (PTS+) - Chang Shihsien, Wen Yufang 

Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN) - Lee Kang 

What If (Viu) - Ho Ching Yi 

Best Lead Actor (Male) 

What Comes After Love (Coupang Play) - Sakaguchi Kentaro  - WINNER 

4°C (TV+) - Berik Aitzhanov 

The First Frost (Youku) - Bai Jingting 

GOOD BOY (JTBC) - Park Bo Gum 

Mad Unicorn (Netflix) - Natara Nopparatayapon 

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix) - Ju Ji Hoon 

Best Lead Actor (Female) 

Hyper Knife (Disney+) - Park Eun Bin - WINNER 

Northward (iQIYI) - Bai Lu 

Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN) - Park Bo Young 

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) - IU 

Advertisement

Who Saw the Peacock Dance in the Jungle? (TBS) - Hirose Suzu 

Best Supporting Actor (Male) 

GOOD BOY (JTBC) - Oh Jung Se - WINNER 

DRIFTING AWAY (iQIYI) - Wang Qianyuan 

Escape From the Trilateral Slopes (Youku) - Francis Ng

Light of My Lion (TBS) - Bando Ryota 

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) - Choi Dae Hoon 

Best Supporting Actor (Female) 

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) - Yeom Hye Ran - WINNER 

Born for the Spotlight (NETFLIX) - Chung Hsin Ling 

I Am Nobody: The Showdown Between Yin & Yang (Youku) - Wen Qi 

Light of My Lion (TBS) - Ono Machiko 

Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN) - Jang Young Nam 

Best Newcomer (Male) 

Resident Playbook (tvN) - Kang You Seok - WINNER 

Black Warrant (Netflix) - Zahan Kapoor 

High School Frenemy (GMM25) - Hirunkit Changkham 

High School Frenemy (GMM25) - Wongravee Nateetorn 

A Life For A Life (iQIYI) - Shi Pengyuan 

Advertisement

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix) - Choo Young Woo 

Best Newcomer (Female) 

Born for the Spotlight (Netflix) - Suri Lin - WINNER 

Friendly Rivalry (U+ Mobile TV) - Chung Su bin - WINNER 

The Best Thing (iQIYI) - Xu Ruohan 

Family Matters (Coupang Play) - Lee Su Hyun 

Best Visual Effects 

I Am Nobody: The Showdown Between Yin & Yang (Youku) - WINNER 

Heavenly Ever After (JTBC) 

Light Shop (Disney+) 

What a Wonderful World (iQIYI) 

Best Original Song 

Who Saw the Peacock Dance in the Jungle? (TBS) - Elf (Ado) - WINNER 

Heavenly Ever After (JTBC) - Heavenly Ever After (Lim Young-woong) 

The First Frost (Youku) - Willful (MAYDAY) 

Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN) - Hush of Sunset (10CM) 

Resident Playbook (tvN) - When the Day Comes (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) 

Creative Beyond Borders 

Life Line - WINNER 

New Technology 

Binge Korea - WINNER 

Rising Star of the Year

Shi Pengyuan - A Life For A Life (iQIYI) - WINNER 

Lee Su Hyun - Family Matters (Coupang Play) - WINNER 

People's Choice Award

Bai Jingting - The First Frost (YOUKU) - WINNER 

Bai Lu - Northward (iQIYI) - WINNER

ALSO READ: 2025 K-World Dream Awards Full Winners List: Stray Kids, IVE, TXT, and KPop Demon Hunters take big accolades

Credits: Netflix, iQIYI
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles