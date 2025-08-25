Global OTT Awards 2025 Full Winners List: When Life Gives You Tangerines, Bai Jinting for The First Frost and more

The Global OTT Awards ceremony saw its 2025 edition being held at the Busan Cinema Center in Busan, South Korea, on Sunday, August 24. It was planned by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT, and the Busan Metropolitan City, and co-organized by the Korea International Streaming Festival (KISF) and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA).

With many fans in attendance, visuals of the stars in attendance were shared online. Check out the full winners list of the awards night below.

Best Creative

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) - WINNER

Black Warrant (Netflix)

Mad Unicorn (Netflix)

Northward (iQIYI)

Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN)

Best OTT Original

Nine Puzzles (Disney+) - WINNER

Born for the Spotlight (Netflix)

Family Matters (Coupang Play)

The First Frost (Youku)

Study Group (TVING)

Yesterday's You (Viu)

Best Asian Content

The Outlaw Doctor (PTS Taiwan, Chunghwa Telecom and GrX Studio) - WINNER

4°C (TV+)

Saving Grace (Prime Video)

Timeless Love Letters for My Classmates (YOMIURI TELECASTING)

What If (Viu)

Best Reality & Variety

WORLD OF STREET WOMAN FIGHTER (TVING) - WINNER

Kian’s Bizarre B&B (NETFLIX)

Old Taste Detective 5 (meWATCH)

SNL Korea Season 7 (Coupang Play)

Best Director

Northward (iQIYI) - Yao Xiaofeng - WINNER

GOOD BOY (JTBC) - SIM Nayeon

Mad Unicorn (Netflix) - Nottapon Boonprakob

THE TRAIN (channel DIM) - Volodymyr Yanoshchuk

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) - Kim Won Seok

Best Writer

When Life Gives You Tangerines (NETFLIX) - Im Sang Chun - WINNER

Light of My Lion (TBS) - Tokyo Koji, Ichinohe Yoshino

Light Shop (Disney+) - Kangfull

The Outlaw Doctor (PTS+) - Chang Shihsien, Wen Yufang

Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN) - Lee Kang

What If (Viu) - Ho Ching Yi

Best Lead Actor (Male)

What Comes After Love (Coupang Play) - Sakaguchi Kentaro - WINNER

4°C (TV+) - Berik Aitzhanov

The First Frost (Youku) - Bai Jingting

GOOD BOY (JTBC) - Park Bo Gum

Mad Unicorn (Netflix) - Natara Nopparatayapon

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix) - Ju Ji Hoon

Best Lead Actor (Female)

Hyper Knife (Disney+) - Park Eun Bin - WINNER

Northward (iQIYI) - Bai Lu

Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN) - Park Bo Young

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) - IU

Who Saw the Peacock Dance in the Jungle? (TBS) - Hirose Suzu

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

GOOD BOY (JTBC) - Oh Jung Se - WINNER

DRIFTING AWAY (iQIYI) - Wang Qianyuan

Escape From the Trilateral Slopes (Youku) - Francis Ng

Light of My Lion (TBS) - Bando Ryota

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) - Choi Dae Hoon

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) - Yeom Hye Ran - WINNER

Born for the Spotlight (NETFLIX) - Chung Hsin Ling

I Am Nobody: The Showdown Between Yin & Yang (Youku) - Wen Qi

Light of My Lion (TBS) - Ono Machiko

Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN) - Jang Young Nam

Best Newcomer (Male)

Resident Playbook (tvN) - Kang You Seok - WINNER

Black Warrant (Netflix) - Zahan Kapoor

High School Frenemy (GMM25) - Hirunkit Changkham

High School Frenemy (GMM25) - Wongravee Nateetorn

A Life For A Life (iQIYI) - Shi Pengyuan

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix) - Choo Young Woo

Best Newcomer (Female)

Born for the Spotlight (Netflix) - Suri Lin - WINNER

Friendly Rivalry (U+ Mobile TV) - Chung Su bin - WINNER

The Best Thing (iQIYI) - Xu Ruohan

Family Matters (Coupang Play) - Lee Su Hyun

Best Visual Effects

I Am Nobody: The Showdown Between Yin & Yang (Youku) - WINNER

Heavenly Ever After (JTBC)

Light Shop (Disney+)

What a Wonderful World (iQIYI)

Best Original Song

Who Saw the Peacock Dance in the Jungle? (TBS) - Elf (Ado) - WINNER

Heavenly Ever After (JTBC) - Heavenly Ever After (Lim Young-woong)

The First Frost (Youku) - Willful (MAYDAY)

Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN) - Hush of Sunset (10CM)

Resident Playbook (tvN) - When the Day Comes (TOMORROW X TOGETHER)

Creative Beyond Borders

Life Line - WINNER

New Technology

Binge Korea - WINNER

Rising Star of the Year

Shi Pengyuan - A Life For A Life (iQIYI) - WINNER

Lee Su Hyun - Family Matters (Coupang Play) - WINNER

People's Choice Award

Bai Jingting - The First Frost (YOUKU) - WINNER

Bai Lu - Northward (iQIYI) - WINNER

