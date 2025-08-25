Zoë Kravitz moves on from Austin Butler to Harry Styles in ONE day? Here’s what has sparked dating rumors

Hollywood is bustling with a new and unexpected pairing, which, if true, would become the hottest couple in town! Arm-in-arm, singer Harry Styles was spotted with actress Zoë Kravitz in Rome taking a stroll, one day after she was seen in Paris with a man said to be Austin Butler. The two were walking side-by-side on the streets of Rome on Sunday, August 24, and were filmed by The Daily Mail paparazzi at the venue. It is not known whether the two were there for official business- perhaps a feature in Harry Styles’ music video for his next album- or on a date.

Who was Harry Styles with before his Rome ‘date’ with Zoë Kravitz?

It is known that the One Direction star was serious about Olivia Wilde; however, their relationship ended in November 2022. Following this, the singer-actor was linked with many big names, including Taylor Russell, adding to his dating roster, which boasts the likes of Taylor Swift and more. While none were confirmed, reports suggested he was spotted snogging producer Ella Kenny in July 2025. The two are said to have hung out during this year’s Glastonbury festival, where fellow bandmate Louis Tomlinson was also present, but did not cross paths.

With no updates on their dating status, the internet has assumed that their link-up was purely occasional and did not progress into a relationship once they returned home. Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz is known to be dating Austin Butler, who got out of a long-term relationship with Vanessa Hudgens in early 2020 and was then with Kaia Gerber before splitting in 2024. She ended her engagement with Channing Tatum in October 2024, prior to which she was married to Karl Glusman for 1.5 years. Her other partners include George Lewis Jr. and Penn Badgley.

It remains to be seen what this outing turns into and if Harry Styles’ entry has caused a break-up between Zoë Kravitz and beau Austin Butler.

