BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases aesthetic D-day teaser poster for upcoming collab with Rosalia titled New Woman

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has unveiled a D-day teaser for her highly anticipated single New Woman, featuring Rosalía. After months of speculation, Lisa has confirmed the collaboration, officially announcing that she and Rosalía are joining forces for this exciting new release.

The new teaser poster exudes an IT girl vibe with its pop aesthetic. It features a lipstick kiss mark through which Lisa gazes, looking stunning as she poses for the D-day reveal. The track is scheduled to drop on August 16 at 9 a.m. KST, which is 5:30 a.m. IST. Check out the gorgeous picture below-

On August 14, 2024, Lisa dropped a sultry new music video teaser for her upcoming single New Woman, featuring Rosalia. The teaser grabs attention with its bold theme and catchy tune, setting the stage for a dynamic new release from the BLACKPINK rapper.

The teaser begins with Lisa, transformed into an ‘IT’ girl with her striking new blonde hair, sitting confidently in the center of a room. The following scene showcases Lisa and Rosalia sharing smiles, hinting at the exciting collaboration to come.

In the teaser for New Woman, the BLACKPINK member looks absolutely stunning, perfectly embodying the boss girl vibe with her sultry presence. Her blonde hair takes center stage, making her look exceptionally desirable throughout. The final scene features Lisa in a chic white outfit, while Rosalia contrasts in a sleek black ensemble. Watch the teaser for Lisa’s New Woman featuring Rosalia here:

In other news, Lisa recently made waves with her comeback single ROCKSTAR, released on June 27, 2024. This high-energy hip-hop track, featuring hyper-pop beats and powerful lyrics, marked her first solo release in nearly three years since her debut single album, LALISA, in 2021. Additionally, Lisa is set to make her highly anticipated acting debut in the third season of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, where she will be credited under her full name, Lalisa Manobal.

On August 12, 2024, fashion magazine ELLE featured an exclusive interview with BLACKPINK's Lisa. In the interview, she shared insights about her upcoming projects, highlighting her exciting acting debut in *The White Lotus* Season 3. Lisa revealed that she auditioned for the role and received the news while with her family, making the moment even more special.

She also shared that the show was filmed on the stunning islands of Phuket and Koh Samui in Bangkok, bringing her back to her hometown, where she enjoyed Thai food daily. Lisa mentioned that after watching the series, viewers will fall even more in love with Thailand.

