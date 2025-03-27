Is BTS Jungkook preparing for solo world tour in 2025 ahead of group reunion in 2026? Here’s what ARMY thinks

BTS' Jungkook might be cooking up something huge in 2025! As of March 27, 2025, there's chatter on social media that the BTS member could drop some major news later this year. This speculation spread like wildfire when Pop Base on X and Jungkook Data shared that BTS Jungkook might announce something big in 2025. This news sparks plenty of excitement among BTS Jungkook's fans and ARMY. Everyone's guessing it could be something big before the group kicks off their 2026 world tour. One comment reads, "Ready for the solo tour announcement!" Another fan shares, "This is exactly what I've been waiting for," while another asks, "Is this news true, or just a rumor?"

Accounts like @DCECOFICIALI and @ailoviutl are joining the hype, suggesting that Jungkook may be gearing up for a solo journey before BTS hits the stage again in 2026. While nothing's official yet—neither from Jungkook nor BigHit Music—it's safe to say that fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for whatever's coming.

Soon, BTS Jungkook is expected to complete his required military service and return to civilian life; many speculate that he will use this time to embark on a solo world tour. He's had time to think and reflect during his time in the military, and now that he's almost out, the options are virtually limitless.

BTS' Jungkook enlisted in South Korea's mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, and is expected to be discharged on June 11, 2025. Jimin will also finish his service on the same day. RM and V are set to be discharged a day earlier, on June 10, 2025, while Suga will return on June 21, 2025.

The septet have less than three months to reunite with fans. BTS members Jin and J-Hope have completed their mandatory military service and have returned to civilian life. They are currently busy with song promotions and various show appearances, keeping fans excited with their activities as they continue to engage with their projects.