THROWBACK: When MONSTA X unknowingly helped SEVENTEEN exit escape room with 100 points on karaoke; WATCH

In today’s delightful throwback, let’s revisit SEVENTEEN’s GOING SEVENTEEN Episode 18 from October 2019, a fan-favorite moment showcasing how SEVENTEEN unwittingly got a helping hand from MONSTA X in a karaoke challenge. The episode, which has since gained legendary status among fans, featured SEVENTEEN trying to achieve a perfect score of 100 on the karaoke machine to escape from a locked room.

The challenge was as high-stakes as it was entertaining. SEVENTEEN, known for their boundless energy and charisma, threw themselves into each song with all their might. The members danced on chairs, belted out high notes, and performed like they were at a live concert, but despite their best efforts, they kept falling short of the coveted 100.

Their attempts were met with mixed results, and the group found themselves repeatedly failing to hit that perfect score. In a moment of inspiration, DK suggested they switch gears and try rap songs, which had previously yielded their highest score. This was a pivotal decision that set the stage for their eventual triumph.

The group decided to tackle MONSTA X’s hit track, Trespass. Hoshi took the lead, channeling his inner Jooheon with an impressive rap performance, including his famous impersonation of his MONSTA X friend. Hoshi’s performance wasn’t just about the rap; he incorporated some of the choreography, adding an extra layer of flair that had his fellow members cheering him on.

The moment of truth came as the karaoke machine displayed the results: SEVENTEEN had finally achieved a perfect score of 100! The room erupted in cheers and celebrations. The members were overjoyed, hugging each other and celebrating their victory as if they had just won the lottery. Their elation was palpable, and the camaraderie among the members was heartwarming.

The celebration didn’t stop there. SEVENTEEN took the opportunity to thank MONSTA X, whose song had played a crucial role in their escape.

Watch the complete episode here.

This episode not only showed SEVENTEEN’s determination and camaraderie but also highlighted the strong friendship between SEVENTEEN and MONSTA X. Their mutual support and playful interactions have only strengthened their bond over the years. Fans of both groups continue to cherish this memorable moment.

