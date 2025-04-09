IU compares emotionally challenging roles in When Life Gives You Tangerines and My Mister: 'Stories of quiet transformation'

IU has always brought her best to every role she’s taken on. Whether it was When Life Gives You Tangerines, Hotel Del Luna, or My Mister, she consistently delivers her absolute best. According to M Entertainment, IU recently shared a few personal insights into her characters from When Life Gives You Tangerines, her latest drama release with My Mister. The K-pop idol and actress draw parallels between the shades of each character and highlight the emotional weight both series carry.

From her favorite lines to the subtle contrasts between the dual roles she played—Geum Myung and Oh Ae Sun—IU opened up about what made this project special. Reflecting on her character Lee Ji An from My Mister, IU noted, “Ji An starts in darkness and walks into the light.” In contrast, she describes Oh Ae Sun from When Life Gives You Tangerines as someone who begins in the light and matures through hardship. “Both are stories of quiet transformation,” she says.

Reuniting with My Mister director Kim Won Seok for When Life Gives You Tangerines, IU pointed out that while the emotional tone between the two dramas is similar, the writing and characters are entirely distinct.

Looking back on the project, IU shared, “I’m just grateful I got to be part of something so meaningful. I think everyone feels like they’re not enough sometimes. That’s how I felt — grateful, but also sorry.”

My Mister tells the story of Lee Ji An, a young woman burdened by debt and the responsibility of caring for her ailing grandmother while working a grueling temp job. Her path crosses with Park Dong Hoon (played by Lee Sun Kyun), a man carrying his emotional scars, weighed down by betrayal and familial pressures. It’s a story of quiet connection, resilience, and healing.

On the other hand, When Life Gives You Tangerines leans into slice-of-life storytelling. It follows the journey of Oh Ae Sun and Yoon Gwan-sik, exploring the decisions we make in our youth, the unexpected hurdles life throws at us, and the quiet moments where we grow. It’s a heartfelt reflection on mistakes, love, and resilience—a reminder that life goes on, even through the toughest times. The series quickly became a fan favorite, even surpassing Squid Game in IMDb ratings.

