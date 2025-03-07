IU-Park Bo Gum's When Life Gives You Tangerines on OTT: Release date, time, full schedule, where to watch, more

Park Bo Gum and IU’s upcoming romance drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, is about a feisty girl's life and changing relationship dynamics with her childhood friend-turned-lover over the span of four seasons. To emphasize the importance of seasons in the series, its episode release has been scheduled to be in a four-part seasonal format. Here are all the details regarding its premiere date, time, episode guide, where to watch and more.

As the tagline of When Life Gives You Tangerines goes, it is a tale of "a spirited girl and a steadfast boy" whose "love endures across time." IU and Park Bo Gum play the roles of the lead characters, O Ye Sun and Yang Gwan Shik, respectively, in their adolescent and young adult phases. The series will premiere today, March 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. KST (1:30 p.m. IST) with four episodes, followed by subsequent releases of four episodes each on March 14, 21, and 28, 2025, totaling 16 episodes. The slice-of-life drama will air globally on Netflix.

The series, featuring different time periods, from the 1960s to the present, will be released in four installments, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering what happens next. Its special seasonal release is an attempt by the show's director Kim Won Suk and writer Im Sang Chun to maximize viewer enjoyment. Taking on from IU and Park Bo Gum, the roles of the older versions of "the remarkable rebel" O Ae Sun and "the unyielding iron" Yang Gwan Sik will be played by Moon So Ri and Park Hae Joon.

The innocence of their childhood phase will be brought out by child actors Kim Tae Yeon and Lee Chun Moo. Taking the picturesque location of the Jeju Islands as the setting, the drama promises a visually appealing cinematic experience. The drama poignantly captures the shifting seasons, serving as a poignant reminder of the passage of time, while the lead characters' love for each other endures unchanged. With its delicate balance of heartbreaking moments and soothing, lighthearted scenes, the show is poised to be an emotional rollercoaster. Fans have their hopes set on a satisfying finale.