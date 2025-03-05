When Life Gives You Tangerines: From IU’s dual roles to Park Bo Gum’s lovesick character, know all about the leads in Netflix show

After six years away from the small screen, beloved singer-actress IU is making a highly anticipated return with Netflix’s upcoming historical drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, set to premiere on March 7. The series, which boasts a staggering 600-billion-won budget, has already drawn major attention, particularly due to the powerhouse creative team behind it.

Famous screenwriter Im Sang Chun (Fight for My Way, When the Camellia Blooms) and renowned director Kim Won Seok (Signal, My Mister) have joined forces to bring this ambitious project to life, further raising expectations.

The drama, set against the backdrop of 1950s Jeju, tells the life story of Ae Soon, a headstrong and free-spirited young woman, and Gwan Shik, a steadfast and devoted man who stands by her side through thick and thin. Park Bo Gum takes on the role of Gwan Shik, portraying a man of few words but unwavering loyalty. Moreover, the title, When Life Gives You Tangerines, is inspired by the Jeju dialect phrase meaning “Thank you for your hard work,” reflecting the heartfelt and emotionally rich nature of the series. The story unfolds across four seasons, capturing Ae Soon’s growth and struggles in a rapidly changing world.

What makes this drama even more special is IU’s first-ever dual role. She portrays Ae Soon in her teenage and young adult years, while veteran actress Moon So Ri takes over the character’s later life. In addition to playing Ae Soon, IU also portrays her daughter, adding another layer of complexity to her performance. This marks a notable departure from her previous roles, as she takes on the challenge of bringing two distinct characters to life within the same series.

Advertisement

Given IU’s widely loved performance as Jang Man Wol in Hotel Del Luna (2019), where she perfectly portrayed a mysterious, long-suffering hotel owner haunted by centuries of unresolved emotions, fans are eager to see how she transforms into Ae Soon: a character shaped by both her defiance against societal norms and her deep emotional depth.

Ae Soon is described as a “yomangjin”, a term in Jeju dialect meaning “clever and audacious.” Despite the many hardships she faces, including poverty, gender discrimination, and the struggles of island life in a post-war era, she remains fiercely determined and full of spirit. Director Kim Won Seok praised IU’s ability to embody Ae Soon’s essence, stating, “You can’t separate Ae Soon from IU. This drama will showcase every charming side of IU that audiences have loved,” as reported by AllKpop.

Park Bo Gum’s character, Gwan Shik, is the complete opposite of IU’s Ae Soon in terms of personality and approach to life. While Ae Soon is bold, outspoken, and full of rebellious energy, Gwan Shik is a man of few words, embodying quiet strength and determination. Nicknamed "unyielding iron," he is known for his resilience and steadfast nature. Unlike Ae Soon, who is expressive and passionate, Gwan Shik struggles with romance, finding it difficult to openly convey his emotions. Despite their contrasting personalities, the series explores their enduring relationship as they manage life’s many challenges together.

Advertisement

Furthermore, to build excitement for the drama, IU and Park Bo Gum are set to make a special appearance on Gayo Stage, a long-running program traditionally dedicated to trot and classic Korean music. In a unique marketing move aimed at older audiences, the two stars will perform a nostalgic duet while dressed in 1970s-style school uniforms inspired by their characters in the drama. This special broadcast, scheduled to air in mid-March, is expected to generate buzz among viewers.