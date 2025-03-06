When Life Gives You Tangerines preview: Park Bo Gum tries to run IU’s shop while she schools a customer about fair pricing; WATCH

IU and Park Bo Gum’s upcoming drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, has been generating buzz ever since its announcement. With just a day left until its premiere on March 7, 2025, anticipation is at an all-time high. To build the excitement, Netflix has released a 1-minute and 29-second preview, offering fans a glimpse into the series.

In the clip, Yang Gwan Sik (played by Park Bo Gum) is seen running a cabbage shop, happily commenting on how sweet the cabbages are. The camera then shifts to an elderly woman teasing him, saying he’ll soon have to serve both his mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

They share a laugh before a customer arrives, asking for the price of cabbages. Gwan Sik responds that each costs 50 KRW, making three cabbages 150 KRW. The customer, finding the price unfair, starts to complain.

The scene then cuts to another character, who calmly confirms that the calculation is correct. She closes her book, revealing herself as O Ae Sun (played by IU). She firmly states, “This is justice.”

The customer, unimpressed, argues that justice has nothing to do with buying cabbages and questions whether Ae Sun even asked for the price in the first place. IU’s character replies that sellers barely earn anything, yet customers always haggle, so she’s simply raising awareness.

As the conversation heats up, Park Bo Gum’s character steps in, asking if the customer intends to buy the cabbages. It is then revealed that the shop belongs to IU’s character, not Park Bo Gum’s, and she is the one running it.

In the busy market, a group of elderly women gossip that if IU and Park Bo Gum’s characters are seen together, they’ll be in serious trouble. Just then, an older woman storms in, looking for IU with an angry expression. Park Bo Gum tries to intervene, but IU quickly flees as soon as she spots her grandmother.

The old woman scolds Park Bo Gum, reminding him that she warned him not to set up shop next to IU’s. As IU runs off, she hurriedly says, “No, thank you,” while her grandmother yells after her, calling her “that brat.”

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a heartfelt tribute to youth across generations,Intertwining a mother’s first love, a father’s heroic journey, a grandmother’s rebellious youth, and a grandfather’s era of romance. Directed by Kim Won Suk and written by Im Sang Choon, the drama consists of 16 episodes.

With high expectations from fans, the big question remains: will IU and Park Bo Gum’s series When Life Gives You Tangerines live up to the hype? Only time will tell.