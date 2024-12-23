BTS to return with full group album in 2025 and world tour in 2026 after members' military discharge? Here's what report says

Are you ready for BTS' comeback in 2025? As per the latest updates, the septet is expected to return with a full-group release next year. According to HYBE's target stock price analysis and prediction, the boy band will also embark on a world tour in 2026, increasing the operating profit for the agency.

On December 23, Lee Hwa Jung, a researcher at NH Investment & Securities, predicted that BTS will release a full-group album in 2025, marking an immediate growth in HYBE's overall sales for the year. As per the analysis, a world tour is also scheduled for 2026, so the scale of the concerts and overall ticket price benefits are expected for the agency.

Lee Hwa Jung further explained that although other K-pop acts under HYBE such as SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), ILLIT, Jin, and more have been quite active in the quarter, content sales have been affected by BTS' overall absence as a group. However, after the group makes their much-awaited comeback in 2025, HYBE will be able to boost its profit margin.

Meanwhile, fans couldn't keep calm after the analysis came to light.

Meanwhile, out of seven members, five are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. The eldest member Jin, who was the first to enlist back in 2022, returned home on June 12, 2024. Following him, J-Hope was discharged on October 17. He began his service as an active-duty soldier back in April 2023. The remaining members SUGA, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will complete their enlistment in June 2025.

Advertisement

BTS hasn't had any release since their 2022 album Proof. Using this temporary break, all seven members advanced in their solo careers. Jin released his first solo album Happy while SUGA's D-DAY arrived back in 2023. J-Hope returned with HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1 back in March and is expected to make a comeback soon.

On the other hand, RM and Jimin both released their sophomore solo albums this year- Right Place, Wrong Person, and MUSE. V has three successful single releases in 2024 including FRI(END)S, Winter Ahead, and White Christmas. Last but not least, Jungkook released his debut solo album GOLDEN back in 2023 before enlisting in the military.

ALSO READ: Choi Woo Shik in talks to lead new rom-com Would You Marry Me post Melo Movie with Park Bo Young; Report