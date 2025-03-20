Jeon Somi's sad comment on her career path since joining THEBLACKLABEL goes viral: ‘Started at the age of 12…’

K-pop soloist Jeon Somi, known mononymously as Somi, has been relatively inactive in her music career over the past couple of years, prompting fans to express their disappointment on social media. While she occasionally appears in Instagram Reels or TikTok challenges with fellow artists, fans have been eagerly awaiting new music releases. Recently, a fan commented on one of Somi's TikTok videos, hinting at her lack of musical activities. Somi's response to that sparked discussion among fans.

As per the now-deleted fan comment, Somi's decline in entertainment activities started since her parting ways with JYP Entertainment and joining YG Entertainment's independent subsidiary THEBLACKLABEL. The comment in question stated, "i feel bad for somi she rushed high school to be a kpop idol and now she sits in black label building for her peak years waiting while all she amounts to are explicit tiktok dances."

Somi's reply to the comment, allegedly showed her agreeing with the fan on her inactive career, after correcting them about her career starting period. She wrote, "To be exact started at the age 12" and her next comment read, "But yeah ouch." This reaction of hers went viral, with fans alleging that THEBLACKLABEL "can't give her the recognition she deserves." Calling her as "one of the most talented soloists" a "great vocalist, dancer and lyricist," they expressed sadness over her limited music releases and underrated career.

Somi entered the K-pop scene through the girl group I.O.I, which was formed under JYPE through the first season of Mnet's Produce 101. However, after the group's disbandment in 2017, she continued under JYPE as a soloist for a year before terminating her contract in 2018.

Despite changing agencies, she hasn't had a highly impactful career. Her last music release was in August 2024 with the summer special single Ice Cream, which came a year after her previous album, GAME PLAN. Since Ice Cream, there have been no announcements of new songs or EPs from her.