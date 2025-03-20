2PM’s Lee Junho parts ways with JYP Entertainment after 17 years; agency will continue to oversee Japan activities

JYP Entertainment has reportedly confirmed that actor and singer Lee Junho will be leaving the company after 17 years. The announcement, made on March 20, 2025, detailed that his exclusive contract with the agency will end on April 15, following a mutual decision not to renew.

In its statement, JYP Entertainment expressed appreciation for Lee Junho’s remarkable contributions since his debut as a member of 2PM in 2008. Over the years, he has not only solidified his status as an idol but has also gained widespread recognition as an actor, starring in numerous successful dramas and films. The agency highlighted how he had continuously impressed audiences with his dedication, talent, and versatility, making an impact in both the music and acting industries.

The statement also acknowledged that this decision was reached after extensive discussions, with both parties carefully considering their future paths. While Lee Junho has renewed his contract with JYP multiple times in the past, this time, both he and the company agreed that it was time to move forward separately. “After long and thorough discussions, both our company and the artist have mutually agreed not to proceed with a renewal of the contract,” the agency stated.

However, despite the conclusion of his contract in South Korea, JYP Entertainment reassured fans that they would continue to oversee his activities in Japan, ensuring that his promotions and engagements in the region proceed smoothly.

Expressing deep gratitude, JYP Entertainment thanked Lee Junho for his years of dedication and for being an essential part of the company’s journey. The agency also extended heartfelt appreciation to his fans, who have supported and encouraged him throughout his career. The statement emphasized that while the official contract is ending, they will continue to cheer for his future endeavors.

Lee Junho also shared his thoughts on this transition through the agency, expressing his sincere gratitude for the support he has received over the years. He acknowledged the lasting relationships and memories he built during his time with JYP Entertainment, promising to continue working hard as he begins on a new chapter.

As news of his departure spreads, fans have been sending messages of support, reflecting on his incredible journey from being a member of one of K-pop’s most legendary groups to becoming a sought-after actor. His departure from JYP Entertainment marks a major turning point in his career, but his influence in the entertainment industry is expected to continue growing.

With his remarkable talent and strong fanbase, many are eager to see what lies ahead for Lee Junho. Whether through new acting projects, music, or other creative pursuits, one thing remains certain: his journey is far from over, and his future holds limitless possibilities.