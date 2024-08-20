Jessi, CRAVITY and BLACKSWAN bring forth unseen truth of Korean singers' lifestyles in upcoming docu series K-pop Idols; Watch

Top K-pop stars Jessi, BLACKSWAN, and CRAVITY are joining hands in the upcoming documentary series called K-pop Idols. Jessi one of the most famous solo K-pop idols who has been challenging the rigid standards with her bold style and lyrics, will be showing a part of the K-pop idol lifestyle along with the boy group CRAVITY and girl group BLACKSWAN which remains hidden from the public.

The trailer begins with Jessi who begins to share an experience where she was stranded for hours in the cold while being a K-pop idol, it was demanded from her that she still go on the stage and act as if nothing happened. Jessi also shares being a free agent (FA) she is now in the hardest point in her life.

The ZOOM singer goes on to share that once she thought being a K-pop idol would be all “great and beautiful” but that’s not the “reality”. While BLACKSWAN’s Fatou reveals because of her demanding schedule she has not seen her family in 2 years.

The people behind BLACKSWAN give an idea that since the group is international, the pressure of begin successfully is tenfold while the members face difficulties in matching those high expectations and make big sacrifices.

While CRAVITY’s Woobin says that he wants the world to remember their group “for a long time”. The CRAVITY members describe how many lessons they have to go through dance, vocal, and be at music shows with almost “no sleep”.

The docu-series intends to delve deeper into hardships, pressure, and sacrifices made by K-pop idols and idol groups as they dream of creating history in the ever-changing world of Korean music.

The documentary series K-pop Idols will take you to the world of K-pop which you have not ever seen as you follow these three sensations around the world on their journey as global stars. K-pop Idols will premiere worldwide on Apple TV on August 30.

