Jinny’s Kitchen Ep 5 Highlights: BTS’ V gets scolded with Choi Woo Shik, earns most handsome chef title

‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ is an ongoing variety program helmed by popular producing director Na Young Seok and the cast of ‘Youn’s Stay’ sans Youn Yuh Jung and with the addition of BTS member V who has joined as the new intern alongside actor Choi Woo Shik. The roles for the show have been set very clearly with actor Lee Seo Jin acting as the restaurant’s President, Jung Yumi as the Director, Park Seo Joon as General Manager, and Choi Woo Shik and BTS' V as interns. The latest episode has made the viewers laugh out loud for many reasons but mainly Choi Woo Shik abandoning V on getting scolded.

BTS V and Choi Woo Shik’s shenanigans

Surprised by just how serious this variety cooking program is, BTS member V who is new to the squad expresses his concern at one moment. True to what the star previously mentioned, actor Lee Seo Jin seems to be focusing on profits and that was once again very visible throughout the 5th episode making us snicker at the tough time the rest of them seem to be having. The preview showed the two interns enjoying some shopping time only to be scolded by their boss on return. Choi Woo Shik swiftly sneaking out from the back has to be the most hilarious scene of the episode.

Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik’s adoration for youngest

Another highlight was the Wooga Squad’s oldest member, Park Seo Joon continuing to shower his affection on V. As the BTS member held a camera in front of the actor to ask him what was being made, he was told Chicken Fried Rice filled with Taehyung’s love, referring to V by his given name. In another clip, Choi Woo Shik could be seen landing a love-filled kiss on V’s head, earning awws from everyone watching, including us.

V is the new chef

The BTS member was never one for cooking however in order to help out as much as he can, the star tried his hand at helping Choi Woo Shik by managing the stove and making fun of his friend as much as possible only to be drowning under work later on. However, the team was seen enjoying the chicken dish made by the singer, making the fans trend ‘most handsome chef v’ in his support.

