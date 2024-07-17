Jo Bo Ah and On Joo Wan's relationship timeline: From co-stars in Surplus Princess to break up

Destined with You actress Jo Bo Ah and The Penthouse series actor On Joo Wan were once a power couple in the K-drama world. The actors met each other while they were filming for Surplus Princess and eventually started dating. After 2 years of relationship, the couple announced their breakup. Here is a detailed breakdown of their relationship.

Jo Bo Ah and On Joo Wan relationship timeline

Jo Bo Ah and On Joo Wan as colleagues

Jo Bo Ah and On Joo Wan met each other in 2014 as co-actors on the sets of Surplus Princess. While they were working together they got closer and their on-screen chemistry was hard to deny. The drama is about a mermaid who falls in love with a human and hence takes a human form to start living with his family. The mermaid has 100 days to make the man fall in love with her.

Jo Bo Ah and On Joo Wan confirm their relationship

The on-screen chemistry between Jo Bo Ah and On Joo Wan translated on screen and reports of the two actors dating started floating. Swiftly, on March 26, 2015, Jo Bo Ah and On Joo Wan's agencies confirmed that the actors were indeed in a relationship. They revealed that the pair got closer while filming Surplus Princess and have been in a relationship since February.

The couple announce breakup

After almost 2 years of dating, Jo Bo Ah and On Joo Wan were reported to have broken up on January 20, 2017. On Joo Wan's agency explained that the couple broke up as they had naturally drifted apart.

More about Jo Bo Ah and On Joo Wan

Jo Bo Ah made her debut in 2012 with the drama Shut Up: Flower Boy Band. Her first film was Innocent Thing which was released in 2014.

She was last seen in the romance comedy Destined With You along with Rowoon. The drama tells the story of a low-grade civil servant who is hard-working and tries her best in everything. One day she comes across a key to lift off the curse of a good-looking and competent lawyer. The curse runs through his family for generations. Romance blossoms between the two as they try to lift the curse.

The actor will be taking the lead in the upcoming drama Hong Rang. Lee Jae Wook, Jung Ga Ram, Kim Jae Wook, Uhm Ji Won and Park Byung Eun. Hong Rang is based on the book Tangeum by Jand Da Hae. The drama takes place during the late Joseon era. It contains elements of romance and mystery.

Jo Bo Ah has also worked in hits like Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Military Prosecutor Doberman, Temperature of Love, My Strange Hero, and many more.

On Joo Wan debuted in 2004 with the film Flying Boys. Subsequently, in 2005 he appeared in the K-drama That Summer Typhoon. The actor is known for his roles in dramas like Man in the Kitchen, The Lies Within and The Penthouse series.

His latest drama was Moon in the Day. The romance fantasy is about a popular celebrity who seems handsome and confident from the outside but is a deeply insecure person. One day, after a horrible day at work, he meets a road accident and is saved by a quick-on-her-feet firefighter. When the actor wakes up after the accident, he is possessed by the spirit of Silla's nobleman, who was killed by his lover.

On Joo Wan will be next appearing in the film To Heart.

