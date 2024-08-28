Tale of the Nine Tailed star Jo Bo Ah to marry non-celebrity boyfriend in October; report

Beloved actress Jo Bo Ah will reportedly marry her non-celebrity boyfriend in October. The actress is well known for her roles in Goodbye to Goodbye, My Strange Hero, Forest, Tale of the Nine Tailed, Destined with You and Military Prosecutor Doberman.

According to an exclusive JTBC report on August 28th, actress Jo Bo Ah will be getting married in October at the Walker Hill Hotel. Her fiancé is a non-celebrity, and no further details about him are publicly known. Jo Bo Ah has previously shared her goal of marrying in her 30s, starting a family, and living a normal life. Jo Bo Ah’s agency, XYG Studio, has yet to comment on JTBC’s report.

Jo Bo Ah made her acting debut in 2011 with a small role in the daily sitcom I Live in Cheongdam-dong on JTBC. She also hosted the audition program Made in U, which aired on the same channel, and appeared in the Korean-Japanese co-production Koisuru Maison ~Rainbow Rose~. In 2012, Jo Bo Ah landed her first major role as a former rich girl who falls for a rocker in tvN’s coming-of-age series Shut Up Flower Boy Band. Later that year, she took on a supporting role in the MBC period drama The King's Doctor.

Jo Bo Ah is also set to appear in the upcoming K-Drama Knock-Off alongside Kim Soo Hyun. The series follows Kim Sung Joon (played by Kim Soo Hyun), an ordinary man who loses his job during the IMF crisis. He later delves into the counterfeit goods business at the end of the 20th century and rises to become the global king of counterfeits in the 21st century.

Kim Soo Hyun will portray Kim Sung Joon, a figure who rises to become the king of the counterfeit world. After losing his job due to the IMF crisis, Kim Sung Joon enters the world of counterfeits and becomes the vice president of Saemmool Market, a major counterfeit hub in Korea. With his extraordinary intellect, quick thinking, and ambition, he eventually ascends to dominate the global counterfeit market.

Jo Bo Ah will play Song Hye Jung, Kim Sung Joon’s ex-girlfriend, who is now a special judicial police officer tasked with cracking down on counterfeit goods. In her role, Song Hye Jung will engage in a tense cat-and-mouse dynamic with Kim Sung Joon as they confront each other over counterfeit enforcement.

