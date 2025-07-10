Karthi 29 titled Marshal: Here’s the FIRST look of Tamil period entertainer directed by Tamizh

Karthi has finally revealed the title of his next interesting project, which had been acronymed so far as Karthi29. The makers of the film recently shared a glimpse of the actor’s look from the movie as they began shooting its first schedule.

Karthi 29 is Marshal

Taking to X, Dream Warrior Pictures announced the title of Karthi 29 as Marshal. They also gave a partial glimpse of the actor’s look, where he could be seen sporting a rustic look dressed in a khaki shirt and trousers.

Sharing the post, they wrote, “We are pleased to reveal #Karthi29’s title ‘MARSHAL’. With auspicious blessings and larger than life dreams, special poojas were held today. Let the action begin!!”

Will Nani make a special contribution in Karthi 29?

According to a previous report by Valai Pechu, Nani is allegedly set to make a cameo appearance in the Karthi-starrer. However, it remains unconfirmed at the moment, and the makers have yet to provide an update on it.

Interestingly, Karthi is already taking the torch forward when it comes to Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT franchise. Well, he made a cameo in its recently released third installment, which was headlined by Nani.

Buzz surrounding Kaithi 2

One of the other interesting projects about Karthi at the moment is Kaithi 2. The actor confirmed collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj once more through a social media post.

A previous report by Asianet had claimed that Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is in talks to be roped in as the leading lady of the movie. But there is no clarity on the matter from the makers yet.

Karthi to be seen in Sardar 2

Finally, Karthi is once again returning to the silver screen in his popular spy action thriller avatar for Sardar 2. The project has already been announced, and according to reports, it is expected to hit big screens during Diwali 2025.

