The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Gets Picked on OTT, Will Sheldon and Leonard Return?

HBO Max is moving ahead with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, a new spinoff of The Big Bang Theory. The show will star Kevin Sussman as Stuart Bloom, the beloved owner of a comic book store, alongside Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie.

The spinoff was first announced in April 2023 but has now been officially picked up with a detailed premise.

Chuck Lorre takes Big Bang into sci-fi

Chuck Lorre, the co-creator of The Big Bang Theory, is behind the new project. He will executive produce with Bill Prady and Zak Penn. Lorre shared, “I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone.” He added that the series will mix science fiction and comedy, a big step from the original show.

According to Deadline, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, said, “We’re excited to be continuing the legacy of The Big Bang Theory. This new chapter wouldn’t be possible without Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, and Zak Penn.”

Stuart’s quest to fix the multiverse

The spinoff, titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, is set in the future, following the conclusion of the original series. In the story, Stuart accidentally destroys a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, creating a multiverse Armageddon. He must fix reality with the help of his girlfriend, Denise (Lauren Lapkus), geologist Bert (Brian Posehn), and quantum physicist Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie).

Bill Prady said, “Putting characters we loved from The Big Bang Theory into a complex science fiction story with the kind of mythology that those characters love while maintaining the comedic elements is incredibly satisfying.”

Here’s what to expect: Will Sheldon and Leonard return?

The show will feature alternate-universe versions of original characters. This means fans could see familiar faces again. No official names have been revealed, but since Sheldon and Leonard built the device, Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki may appear.

Zak Penn, known for The Avengers and Ready Player One, is co-writing the spinoff. He joked that he was on a vision quest deep in the Amazon Rainforest when a carrier pigeon brought him a note from Chuck Lorre asking him to join the project.

So far, 10 scripts have been written. The main cast conducted an informal table read in March to refine the story before pitching it to HBO Max. Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, said, “Chuck and Bill have given us one of the most enduring comedies of our time with The Big Bang Theory, and we can’t wait to see the universe continue with this new series.”

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will be filmed in Los Angeles, like the original show. The project comes from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

