Superman Review: James Gunn's seemingly simple and straighforward superhero flick about human kindness has a deep social undercurrent

Plot

Superman (David Corenswet) loses his first fight ever, while protecting the people of Jahranpur from the military state of Boravia. He loses to the Hammer of Boravia, created by the prodigious Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), who is exploiting the conflict for his own gains.

Lex frames Superman of being a traitor, to hold the superhero captive and go on with his plan to acquire Jahranpur, with the Boravian head of state. The story revolves around whether Superman can prove his innocence and save the people of Jahranpur.

Advertisement

What Works for Superman

Superman shines in its truthfulness to the Superman comics. James Gunn captures the heart of the superhero, and truly shows what the icon stands for. Even though the political issue forms the story’s core, the essence of a quintessential Superman film is not lost. The pacing is tight, with a runtime that feels just right. In other words, it doesn't overstay its welcome.

The visuals in the film are stunning. Metropolis is depicted beautifully. All of Superman's fights and flights are so memorable that you'd not mind watching the movie again, for the sheer pleasure of seeing what the superhero does best. James Gunn's direction balances action, heart, and humor, making the new Superman accessible for all ages. Lastly, this movie can act as a good introduction to the younger lot, for the phenomenon of a superhero that Superman is.

What Doesn’t Work for Superman

Advertisement

Superman isn't without flaws. The central conflict related to a political showdown between two countries is treated in a caricaturish way, which undercuts its seriousness to a degree. The stakes of global warfare never feel as weighty as they should, with exaggerated villains and overly simplified resolutions. This approach makes the political issue feel like a backdrop rather than a direct threat.

Some scenes feel clumsily handled, particularly in the middle act, where the transitions between action and drama can put you off. And Lex Luthor’s motivations to do what he does, seem very shallow. Barring these few concerns, Superman plays as a satisfying and enjoyable superhero flick with a big heart.

Watch The Superman Promo

Performances in Superman

David Corenswet shines as both Clark Kent and Superman. There is a lot of love, honesty and vulnerability in his iteration of Superman. Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane is terrific. Her chemistry with David Corenswet is beautiful. Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor is menacing. He'd make a great movie star. Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific is terrific for real. There's this sharp intellect and cool confidence, along with understated humor, that oozes out of his character. Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern is hilarious, and Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl is fun too. Every other supporting actor elevates the script in their own little way.

Advertisement

Final Verdict of Superman

James Gunn’s Superman is a heartfelt, thrilling reboot that stays true to its comic book roots while weaving an engaging film around a relevant political issue. It never loses sight of Superman’s values of hope, kindness, and justice.

Though the caricaturish conflict and occasional clumsy moments hold it back, the film’s tight pacing, stunning visuals, and memorable scenes make it a standout. It’s a fun, well-intentioned movie that reminds us about why Superman is a hero for all ages.

Superman In Theatres

Superman hits theatres on 11th July, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such reviews.

ALSO READ: Decoding The Economics of Superman: The budget of James Gunn and David Corenswet film REVEALED; The superhero film's breakeven point is...