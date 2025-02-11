Jun Ji Hyun pays additional 20 million KRW in taxes after investigation; agency denies any legal trouble

The Legend of the Blue Sea fame Jun Ji Hyun was reportedly under investigation regarding tax payment two years ago. On February 10, her agency, IEUM HASHTAG, responded to the K-media claims of her being fined by the National Tax Service. They also mentioned the case's non-relation to any legal trouble.

As the intensive tax investigation reports resurfaced, IEUM HASHTAG decided to issue clarification regarding the issue once and for all. They said, "In the 2023 tax audit, she underwent all necessary legal procedures and was confirmed to have no issues." The agency mentioned the situation arising from the differences in calculation of the company's tax accountant and the investigative tax authorities. They revealed, "regarding expense processing methods, some discrepancies arose in certain items."

As a result, Jun Ji Hyun was asked to pay an additional tax amount of approximately 20 million KRW (13,782 USD). However, "This was merely an adjustment that can occur in routine tax audit" as per the management company. The agency also emphasized on the case having no illegal angle to avoid any sort of rumours. They said, We want to make it clear that this additional tax payment is entirely unrelated to any major tax issues or illegal activities."

Three years ago, the actress made a notable real estate investment. She and her husband also jointly purchased a 13 billion KRW (9 million USD) penthouse in Acro Seoul Forest, Seongsu-dong in 2022. She bought the house after selling a previously owned building of hers. The actress bought the building in a posh area of Gangnam for 8.6 billion KRW (5.9 million USD) in 2007 and sold it for 23.5 billion KRW (16.2 million USD) in 2021.

On the work front, she has been on a hiatus since her last appearance in Jirisan in 2021. She is mostly known for her roles in My Love from the Star and The Legend of the Blue Sea.