June 2025, 10 K-drama releases to check out: Mercy For None, Hunter With A Scalpel, Squid Game 3 and more

Hey K-drama fam! June is finally here, and we all know what that means — a brand-new lineup of dramas to get hooked on! From spicy revenge thrillers and dreamy fantasy romances to heartwarming stories that hit us right in the feels, there’s something for every mood. Whether we’re crying over plot twists or screaming at the screen over slow-burn chemistry, this month’s releases are serving it all. So let’s grab our snacks and dive into June’s K-drama goodness together!

Check out the list here:

1. Mercy For None

Release Date: June 6, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Synopsis: Nam Gi Jun, a former gangster, leaves his life of crime to avoid conflict with his brother, Gi Seok, who has joined a rival gang. Fifteen years later, Gi Seok is mysteriously murdered, pulling Gi Jun back into the underworld to seek vengeance. As he uncovers dark secrets, Gi Jun's journey becomes a relentless pursuit of justice.

Cast: So Ji Sub, Huh Joon Ho, Choo Young Woo and more

2. A Woman Who Swallowed the Sun

Release Date: June 9, 2025

Platform: MBC

Synopsis: Baek Seol Hee, a single mother, seeks revenge against a powerful conglomerate family to protect her daughter. As she delves deeper into their secrets, Seol Hee confronts her past and the lengths she'll go to for justice.

Cast: Jang Shin Young, Seo Ha Joon, and Jung Heon.

3. The First Night With The Duke

Release Date: June 11, 2025

Platform: KBS2

Synopsis: An ordinary college student finds herself transported into her favorite romance novel, inhabiting the body of a minor character. She unexpectedly spends the night with the obsessive male lead, setting off a series of events that blur the lines between fiction and reality.

Cast: Seo Hyun, Ok Taec Yeon, and Kwon Han Sol.

4. Our Movie

Release Date: June 13, 2025

Platform: SBS

Synopsis: Film director Lee Je Ha and aspiring actress Lee Da Eum, both grappling with personal health issues, collaborate on a movie project. As they work together, their shared vulnerabilities lead to a deepening bond, intertwining their real lives with the story they're creating.

Cast: Namkoong Min, Jeon Yeo Been, and Lee Seol.

5. Hunter With A Scalpel / Dark Legacy

Release Date: June 16, 2025

Platform: U+ Mobile TV, Disney+

Synopsis: A prominent female forensic pathologist with antisocial personality disorder confronts the haunting legacy of her father, whom she killed. As she navigates threats to her honor and life, she uncovers unsettling truths that challenge her perception of justice.

Cast: Park Ju Hyun, Park Yong Woo, Kang Hoon and more.

6. Salon De Holmes

Release Date: June 16, 2025

Platform: ENA

Synopsis: Four women from diverse backgrounds unite to tackle troublemakers in their community. Combining their unique skills, they form an unconventional detective team, bringing justice and camaraderie to their neighborhood.

Cast: Lee Si Young, Jung Young Joo, Kim Da Som, Nam Gi Ae and more.

7. I Am a Running Mate

Release Date: June 19, 2025

Platform: TVING

Synopsis: Model student Se Hoon becomes a running mate in the school council election to rehabilitate his image after an embarrassing incident. As he navigates the complexities of high school politics, he learns about friendship, ambition, and self-discovery.

Cast: Yoon Hyun Soo, Lee Jung Sic, Choi Woo Sung, Hong Hwa Yeon and more.

8. Head Over Heels

Release Date: June 23, 2025

Platform: tvN

Synopsis: High school shaman Seung-A foresees a tragic fate for her first love, Bae Geun Woo. Determined to alter destiny, she embarks on a journey to protect him, challenging the boundaries between fate and free will.

Cast: Cho Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo, Cha Kang Yoon and more.

9. Love Phobia

Release Date: June 27, 2025

Platform: U+ Mobile TV, HiTV

Synopsis: A VR dating company CEO who hates love crosses paths with a documentary writer unable to recognize emotions. As they confront hidden traumas. Joined by an AI-romance-loving programmer and an old-school writer, unexpected secrets lead to healing and connection.

Cast: Yeon Woon, Kim Hyun In, Jo Yoon Seo and Choi Byung Chan.

10. Squid Game Season 3

Release Date: June 27, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Synopsis: In the final season, Gi Hun returns to the deadly games, seeking to expose the truth behind the organization. As new challenges arise and alliances shift, he confronts moral dilemmas and the haunting legacy of the Front Man. The season promises shocking twists and a gripping conclusion.

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon and more.

June 2025 is packed with diverse K-dramas that cater to all tastes. Whether you're in the mood for intense thrillers, romantic fantasies, or heartwarming stories, this month's lineup has got you covered. So grab your favorite snacks, get comfy, and let the binge-watching begin!

