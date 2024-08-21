Jung Hae In, Jung So Min's Love Next Door ranks 5th on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Series list in premiere week

Love Next Door took the 5th spot on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Series list. The drama starring Jung HAe In and Jung So Min has been gaining a lot of love and attention from viewers globally. It tells the story of two people who have been friends since childhood as their mothers are friends.

On August 21, Netflix revealed their list of Global Top 10 Non-English Series for the week of August 12th to August 18th. The romance comedy Love Next Door was placed at the 5th spot on the list. The series managed to achieve the feat on its premiere week. The drama also achieved high viewership ratings in South Korea. While the drama premiered with 5 percent nationwide average viewership rating, it managed to achieve 6 percent with its second episode.

Love Next Door premieres on August 17 on tvN and is also streaming on Netflix globally. There will be 16 episodes in total, which will air every Saturday and Sunday.

Jung So Min takes on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job.

Jung Hae In plays the role of a successful young architect, Choi Seung Hyo. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults. Baek Seok Ryu leaves her successful job in the US and also breaks off her engagement and comes back to South Korea. Now back at home, she meets her neighbor Choi Seung Hyo, who seems perfect in every way, once more.

Love Next Door is directed by Yoo Je Won, who has previously worked on Crash Course in Romance, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, King: Eternal Monarch, and more.

Shin Ha Eun wrote the script for the drama. She has also written for Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Crowned Clown, and more.

